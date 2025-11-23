Man Utd put contract talks ‘on hold’ amid fears star will push for January exit – multiple sources

Manchester United face a big decision regarding Kobbie Mainoo in the January transfer window, and new reports indicate that his future could lie away from Old Trafford.

As we have reported many times, the 20-year-old is growing increasingly frustrated by his lack of playing time under Ruben Amorim.

Despite being one of the most promising youngsters in United’s ranks, Mainoo is yet to start a single Premier League game this season, playing just 138 league minutes so far this term.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones revealed in an update on November 20 that Mainoo could request to leave the club on loan in January, in order to play more regularly and try to force his way back into the England squad. He made that request in the summer, too, but it was rejected by Amorim and Co.

In a new development, journalist Pete O’Rourke has reported that United have put contract negotiations with Mainoo on the backburner, with his current deal expiring in 2027.

The Red Devils do, however, have the option to extend his deal by a further year, thanks to a clause in his current contract.

“They’ve been in talks with Mainoo for a while now over a new contract. Suggestions are now that contract talks have been put on hold because of his uncertain future at Old Trafford,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“We know Mainoo was interested in a move away in the summer window as he knew he wasn’t going to be playing in Ruben Amorim’s side.

“For United, on their part, they don’t really want to lose Kobbie Mainoo, and that’s why they blocked the move in the summer window and obviously I think they’d be reluctant to let him go in January as well because United want to be competing in that top four, if they can.”

READ MORE 😬 Arsenal get HUGE boost in race to sign Bundesliga livewire as Man Utd brutally snubbed – report

Kobbie Mainoo saga takes fresh twist

There isn’t really any need for panic with regards to Mainoo’s contract situation, but the talks being put on hold could be an indication that the midfielder is beginning to think an Old Trafford exit could be best for his career.

He wouldn’t be short of suitors if United did make him available for a loan. The alternative is to sell Mainoo, but so far United have shown no signs that they’d be willing to do so.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that United would only consider letting Mainoo leave on loan this winter if they are able to bring in a replacement.

It will be very difficult for United to get their top midfield targets mid-season, however. The likes of Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba will all command huge fees and may be impossible to get in January.

Amorim may therefore have to settle for a stop-gap signing if Mainoo does push for an exit and is successful in getting his wish.

Wolves star Joao Gomes could potentially be that signing, amid rumours that United are in ‘advanced’ negotiations to bring him in.

For now, Mainoo’s future remains a subject of intense speculation. It will be interesting to see if he features against Everton tomorrow night.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.