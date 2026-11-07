Man City’s brutal verdict on Jack Grealish emerges as Moyes confirms next Everton steps

Everton manager David Moyes has left Man City loanee Jack Grealish out of his last four matchday squads

Jack Grealish has returned to Everton’s Finch Farm training complex after his recent absence due to disciplinary reasons, with David Moyes revealing what his plans are for the 31-year-old and with new information coming to light on what parent club Manchester City think about bringing him back to the Etihad Stadium.

The uber-talented winger has been in the news for all the wrong reasons of late, having been removed from matchday duty by the Toffees, initially due to illness but more recently for unspecified disciplinary issues that have seen him miss the Toffees’ last four games.

As a result, alarming reports earlier this week claimed Everton could look to terminate his contract and send the player back to the Cityzens.

However, we understand that his Everton career is not in danger of being kiboshed, with sources revealing the player will remain part of the squad, but having been told privately by Moyes that such disciplinary issues cannot be tolerated.

While Grealish is now back in training at Everton, he has not yet been reintegrated with the full group and continues to work on an individual programme.

Having left him out of his matchday squad for Friday’s 3-1 win over Coventry at the Hill Dickinson Stadium – a result which saw Everton climb to fifth – Moyes explained to reporters: “Jack is not available. I wouldn’t give you the plan, but we will be working with Jack again soon.”

Furthermore, new information has now come to light on what City plan to do with the player moving forward.

Now in his second season on loan with the Toffees, it seems Enzo Maresca’s side have very much moved away from their £100m signing, with his contract at the Etihad Stadium due to expire at the end of the current campaign, and with a source sharing exactly what City’s thoughts are on the player…

GO DEEPER: Everton furious with Jack Grealish after disciplinary breach as loan cancellation decision reached

Man City don’t want Jack Grealish back

Indeed, according to football finance expert, City have absolutely no plans to bring Grealish back into the fold and would make no room for him in their squad – even if the Toffees were to abandon their own season-long loan arrangement with the 39-cap England winger.

Speaking to Football Insider, Borson has explained why Grealish’s City career is now over, saying: “Man City don’t want the player back. Speaking from a football perspective, there’s no way City want the player back in the squad.

“He’s just a headache for them. He’s out of contract in the summer. He’s not going to play. I’m sure they just don’t want him around the squad.

“So he’s in a bit of a limbo. I just don’t see it being realistic that Man City left a clause in there that gives Everton a way to return him. So it’s a mess.”

Grealish himself has also been asked about where he sees his future and, speaking at an event back in September, he appeared to be keeping an open mind.

“I don’t know, honestly. I’ll just have to wait and see what happens,” he said.

“I just want to be enjoying myself, and that’s the main thing at the moment.”

Meanwhile, sources understand that Everton are one of four Premier League stars looking into a potential January loan deal for a little-seen Chelsea winger, who could potentially replace Grealish on the Toffees’ wing.

Perhaps more worryingly, Chelsea are reported to be casting admiring eyes on a top Everton youngster, and he is one player they are already keeping tabs on with regard to a future move.