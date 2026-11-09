Everton: Big decision reached on sending Jack Grealish back to Man City as Moyes is sent firm advice – Exclusive

Everton manager David Moyes has been handed advice on how to get the best from Jack Grealish

Sources continue to insist Everton have no plans to terminate Jack Grealish’s loan spell at the Hill Dickinson Stadium but will expect to see a reaction from the player during training sessions across the latest international break, and with a former Toffees defender exclusively revealing how David Moyes can get the best out of the 31-year-old.

The 39-cap England winger has been in the news for all the wrong reasons of late, with some well-documented disciplinary issues placing his future with the Toffees under the spotlight and with some outlets suggesting Everton could look to send the player back to parent club, Manchester City.

But despite the player missing Everton’s last four matches, albeit the first of those through illness, sources insist the club and Moyes have no plans to turn their back on the 31-year-old, but are understood to have reminded him privately about his responsibilities.

Moving forward, Everton will usher Grealish back into training alongside other members of the first-team squad who still remain at the club’s Finch Farm training complex across the international break, with the winger hoping to force his way back into Moyes’ thinking for the return to action, away to Brentford, on Monday 23 November.

Having witnessed just how effective a player Grealish can be when on song – as his eight G/A across 22 games for Everton last season showed – the club’s former defender Michael Ball is hoping the Toffees can still get the winger back to his best – and has given Moyes some key advice on how to aid his chances.

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Ball gives Everton advice on Jack Grealish

Ball, who played for the Toffees between 1996 and 2001 and is who counts himself as a lifelong supporter of the club, exclusively told TEAMtalk in association with NetBet Casino: “Last season, he was our key player. Recently, Everton have won three games without him, which should give the rest of the squad confidence.

“I would like to see Jack play as a No.10 and become more involved, rather than staying wide as he often did at City.

“At Villa, he could come into central areas, find dangerous spaces and break teams down. That is what I would like to see more of.

“He attracts two or three opponents whenever he gets the ball. Other players then have to give him options. His first touch is one of the best I have seen.”

Ball, who made 121 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring eight times, is adamant that sending Grealish back to Man City would not benefit anyone, with Everton a far better side when they have a fit and focused Grealish to call upon.

However, in a warning to the player, he says he will need to show what he is capable of, given the likes of Tyrique George and Tyler Dibling have stepped up in his absence.

“Everton are a better team with him involved, but it is positive that players such as Tyrique George have taken responsibility in his absence.

“Ultimately, Jack needs more goals and assists. He has been brought in to create and influence games, and those numbers need to improve.

“But first, he has to win his place back.”

Meanwhile, sources understand that Everton are one of four Premier League stars looking into a potential January loan deal for a little-seen Chelsea winger, who could potentially replace Grealish on the Toffees’ wing.

In other news, the Toffees have learned their chances of signing Tottenham’s Conor Gallagher in January, albeit with midfield additions hardly top of Moyes’ agenda heading into the January window.