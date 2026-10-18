‘You are right’ – Richarlison fires shots at Roberto De Zerbi as Tottenham nightmare continues

Richarlison has seen an escape out of Tottenham Hotspur fall through

Richarlison has aimed a dig at Roberto De Zerbi on social media after Duncan Ferguson fired criticism at the Tottenham manager for his treatment of the Brazilian.

Richarlison looked set to leave Spurs over the summer after a fallout with De Zerbi, but ultimately no move materalised, much to the frustration of the player and the club.

De Zerbi subsequently made the controversial decision to leave Richarlison out of his Premier League squad, something that Ferguson, who coached the forward at Everton, hasn’t taken kindly to.

“You don’t leave a player like that out unless there’s been a real murder: he’s chinned him or there’s been a proper scrap on the training ground,” Ferguson said on The Overlap.

“Richarlison’s a good player, and Tottenham are not that great, are they?

“It’s all hands-on deck. You need all your assets out there. The manager knows what he’s doing, he’s on the ground, but Richarlison’s a great player and I enjoyed working with him.”

Now, sharing the quotes, Richarlison added on Instagram: “Thanks Duncan Ferguson, you are right.”

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De Zerbi responds to Richarlison saga

The post from Richarlison came yesterday, and De Zerbi was asked about the situation in a press conference.

“It’s not my problem anymore,” he said, as cited by The Daily Mail. “You have to ask Vinai (Venkatesham, CEO) or Johan (Lange, technical director). It’s not my problem.

“I know as a coach I have to support and take responsibility even when it’s not my responsibility.

“I have not decided anything in this situation. If he wants to speak to me he can find me in my office until 8.30pm in the evening.

“But I don’t want to speak any more because my focus is on the Coventry game.”

Tottenham head into their clash against Coventry on Monday sitting bottom of the Premier League table as things stand, having picked up just three points from their six matches so far.

Richarlison is a proven performer in relegation scenarios, but Tottenham will have to battle back without him, with a January departure for the striker looking almost inevitable.

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