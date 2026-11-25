Alejandro Garnacho faces a tough battle to convince Unai Emery he is worth signing permanently after the Aston Villa boss gave a brutal, no-nonsense explanation for leaving the on-loan Chelsea winger out of his matchday squad for the Champions League defeat to Galatasaray.

The 22-year-old winger moved to Villa Park on a loan deal over the summer, with an easy-to-achieve appearance target to turn the move into a permanent deal next summer.

However, just a matter of months into Garnacho’s stint at Villa Park, the Argentina winger – looking to rebuild his career after a disappointing debut season with parent club Chelsea – looks to be facing up to a bleak future in the Midlands, and in growing danger of going the same way as Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott last season.

So far, the eight-cap Argentina winger has made seven appearances for Villa, though all off the bench and only totalling a meagre 96 minutes.

And with no goals or assists to his name, his future has been plunged into fresh doubt after being left out of the matchday squad on Tuesday evening for their UCL clash against the Turkish champions, which resulted in a 1-0 loss after a late Denis Gul strike.

Garnacho was left out of Emery’s matchday squad, with the Villa boss instead choosing to name two substitute goalkeepers on the bench, and despite having one space on the bench to fill, the Argentine was cruelly overlooked.

Asked after the game to explain his absence, Emery was not offering the player much hope for the future, with a bleak 19-word synopsis to explain his absence.

“Today the players who were here are who I think are the best players to be here with us,” said Emery.

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Garnacho facing ‘bleak future’ at Villa

As a result of that omission, The Athletic’s Villa correspondent, Jacob Tanswell, has revealed that the winger, initially signed on what staff thought would be an easy-to-achieve appearances clause, has been told he now faces a ‘bleak future’ at Villa Park.

He posted on X: ‘Chelsea viewed the appearance-based clause for AVFC to trigger Alejandro Garnacho’s obligation as easy to achieve.

‘Villa told staff they effectively saw him as a permanent signing. Yet having been left out of Tuesday’s CL squad – Unai Emery naming two back-up keepers and leaving a seat spare on the bench – Garnacho’s future at Villa looks bleak.’

Emery, meanwhile, refused to be drawn on more questions over the 22-year-old’s omission, but did have some strong words on the Turkish club’s time-wasting antics, having questioned the referee for failing to get a better grip on the situation.

“We have our experiences in Europe and in different competitions. To play away, to play against teams like Galatasaray is very difficult,” the manager said.

“Playing eight matches in the league phase two years ago, we lost to Monaco and Club Brugge. Today I can compare this match like those matches. Why? Because it’s tough and they were playing with their supporters, pushing so so much. The pitch was not helping. The match was difficult because they were pressing intensely.

“After their goal, it was impossible to play. They were wasting time, they were off the field, and they added only five minutes. OK. Finish the match? OK. We don’t want to play more? OK. I think the referee was not fair, but I am not blaming him.”

A strongly worded report last month claimed Villa were already looking for ways to back out of a permanent transfer for the former Manchester United winger, with Emery ready to take the strongest of actions to make his feelings clear.

It has also been reported that Aston Villa have turned their attention to a Turkish winger as a potential replacement for Garnacho.