Hull City have confirmed their intentions to secure the permanent signing of Joe Gelhardt this summer, with the Leeds loanee continuing to impress and now getting the green light to secure the move, while the Whites themselves are being linked with a Morocco international left-back.

Gelhardt joined the Whites in a £1m deal from Wigan Athletic back in August 2020 and, while he had a fairly significant impact for the club during their previous stint in the Premier League, he fell out of favour under the management of Daniel Farke. And when he was loaned to Hull City across the second half of the 2024/25 campaign, the forward had no hesitation in accepting a second stint with the Tigers, this time joining for the entirety of the 2025/26 season.

Having found what looks like a home in East Yorkshire, Gelhardt is arguably finally starting to fulfil his potential, having contributed 11 goals and five assists for the Tigers so far this season from 28 appearances; form which has helped the club push themselves firmly into promotion contention.

With Hull currently sat fourth and dreaming of a first return to the Premier League since 2016/17, the club’s sporting director Jarred Dublin has now made it clear that his side plan to pursue a permanent transfer for Gelhardt from Leeds United, regardless of what division they find themselves in next season and with the player now very much in line to become the first piece of business of the summer window.

“Division being probably the most important thing with Joffy in particular,” Dublin told the Hull Daily Mail. “Where Leeds are, should they maintain Premier League status or come down, so there’s loads of moving parts.

“On the Joffy one, it’s very clear. I’ve been very vocal, the president, the gaffer, Joffy knows how much we love him, how much we value him, how much we would love to see him continue his Hull City story. That’s case closed on that one. We’ll see what happens…”

Come the summer, Gelhardt will only have one year left on his deal and, should Leeds retain their Premier League status, we understand the Whites will have no hesitation in sanctioning a permanent deal.

We understand Leeds will seek around £3m to £5m for the player, though much will depend on what division the Tigers find themselves in at the end of the season.

Leeds linked with Morocco left-back

Meanwhile, Leeds are being linked with a move for FC Utrecht left-back Souffian El Karouani ahead of the summer window.

Sources have confirmed that the Whites are in the market for a left-sided defender, though Farke has made it clear he wants a player who can cover at both left-sided centre-half (for Pascal Struijk) and at left-back (for Gabriel Gudmundsson).

Whether El Karouani, who is more of an out-and-out left-back, though can operate in midfield, quite fits the bill remains to be seen.

However, there is no doubting that the five-times capped Morocco international does come with impressive statistics, given his impressive haul of 51-goal contributions (11 goals, 40 assists) across 221 appearances from his time with both Utrecht and previous club, NEC Nijmegen.

With an incredible 19-goal contributions to his name this season (16 assists, three goals), El Karouani certainly looks a tempting prospect on a free transfer, and with the player, according to AfricaFoot, making it clear he will not be extending his deal which is due to expire in a matter of months.

Per the report, Leeds have emerged as one of the top options for his signature this summer, though West Ham, Sporting Lisbon, Porto, Wolfsburg and Besiktas are also touted as potential destinations.

