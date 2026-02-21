Liverpool plotting surprise move for Leeds United star as painful Anfield exit beckons – report

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Leeds star Jaka Bijol

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a shock raid on Leeds United for one of Daniel Farke’s most important players as the Reds prepare for a painful exit this summer.

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes for £60million and he will arrive at Anfield next season, but Arne Slot’s side are looking to bring in a second new centre-back.

That is because uncertainty still surrounds Ibrahima Konate, who is out of contract at the season’s end. Liverpool are still trying to tie him down to an extension, but with Real Madrid and other top clubs interested, there is genuine concern he could leave on a free transfer.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are considering a swoop for Leeds centre-back Jaka Bijol, who could be brought in to replace Konate.

The Whites signed the 27-year-old from Udinese last summer for just £15million, and he has established himself as a key player.

Bijol, a 69-time capped Slovenian international, was left on the bench by Farke in the early stages of this season, but he has now cemented his spot in the team, playing a key role in Leeds’ recent good form.

The report claims that Bijol could be a ‘cost-effective signing’ for Liverpool ‘ by the standards of their recent spending’, but if Leeds avoid relegation this season, which is likely, they surely won’t let him go without a fight…

Liverpool prefer leading Tottenham star to Jaka Bijol – sources

Bijol is under contract at Elland Road until 2030, so Leeds are under no pressure to sell and would no doubt be highly reluctant to let him go.

And while Football Insider claim he could be a ‘cost-effective’ addition, Leeds would no doubt demand far more than the £15million they paid to sign Bijol, for them to even consider letting him go.

Rather than making sales, Leeds plan to invest in their squad if they avoid relegation this season, with reports revealing earlier today that Farke is set to be given a £100million summer transfer kitty to bring in new faces.

With this in mind, Liverpool will likely have to look elsewhere if they do look to sign a second new centre-back.

We understand that the Reds could bring in a bigger name should they lose Konate.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Dean Jones, revealed in an update earlier this month that Liverpool could launch a move for Tottenham star Micky van de Ven if the Frenchman departs.

The Dutch international is believed to be among the players Liverpool would seriously consider.

Latest Liverpool news: Gakpo could leave / Nunez Prem return

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Liverpool could SELL Cody Gakpo this summer, despite Slot consistently choosing to start the inconsistent winger.

But the Reds will only allow Gakpo to leave on one condition, as they identify two potential replacements for the Dutchman.

In other news, we have exclusively revealed that former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is seriously considering leaving Saudi club Al-Hilal, despite only joining them last summer.

A sensational Premier League return is on the cards, with two English clubs showing interest in the Uruguayan.

