Leeds manager Daniel Farke is to welcome two young talents to the club

Leeds United have nudged ahead of Nottingham Forest in the race to sign Manchester United academy prospect Silva Mexes, and with the teenage winger poised to leave Old Trafford, he could soon be joined at the Whites’ Thorp Arch training complex by another young talent from Liverpool.

The Whites invested just over £100m in their squad over the summer as they looked to build a squad capable of staying in the Premier League, with 10 new arrivals coming in over a busy period. A club famed for its development of youth, Leeds recently have come to rely on players brought into the club from elsewhere, and with their most recent successful academy graduates, Charlie Cresswell and Archie Gray, both having moved on.

There is, though, a new wave of prodigious young talent destined for big things breaking through.

Leeds have sent Harry Gray, brother of Archie, out on loan to Rotherham to gain first-team experience, while Alfie Cresswell, Charlie’s brother, is also highly rated and has also been recently talked up by manager Daniel Farke.

However, the Whites are keen to add more young talents to that mix and, after it was recently revealed that an out-of-window move for Manchester United youth prospect Edward Ibrovic-Fletcher had been done, the Whites are now poised to pounce again on the Red Devils for another top young talent.

According to The Talent Hunter, Leeds are now considered favourites to wrap up the signing of 15-year-old winger Mexes, who now looks poised to leave Manchester United.

The 15-year-old is considered ahead of his peers and has represented the club’s Under-16s this season, as well as having established himself as an Under-17 international with Thailand.

But with his deal expiring in two months, it’s reported that Leeds lead both Nottingham Forest and Ipswich for the young winger, and amid claims the Whites are set to ‘imminently’ wrap up a deal.

Leeds also poised to land young Liverpool talent

In addition to Ibrovic-Fletcher from Manchester United, Leeds have also recently added Kai Morell from Liverpool and Jayden Lienou from Manchester City, in moves that could significantly save 49ers Enterprises millions in future years.

And with Mexes poised to become the next through the door, Leeds are also confident of snaring another bright young talent, this time in the form of Liam Balmer, who has confirmed he is leaving Liverpool after nine years on their academy books.

Confirming his exit from the Merseyside giants on his Instagram account, Balmer posted over the weekend: “After nine years at this club, I will be leaving at the end of the season.

“Thank you to everyone at the club who has worked with me to this point, I’ve made friends that I will have for life and experiences that will live with me forever.

“It’s time for me to move on to another chapter and leave this one behind. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey, YNWA.”

The 16-year-old then reposted The Talent Hunter’s story on his own story, revealing he is poised to join Leeds United at the end of the season.

Primarily a right-back, Balmer has represented England at Under-17s level and is seen as a real coup for the Whites.

