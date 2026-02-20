Leeds Utd, Aston Villa chasing ‘scintillating’ attacker who’s driving 13-game winning streak

Leeds United and Aston Villa have made fresh checks on an attacker putting up incredible numbers in Ligue 1 right now, though Crystal Palace by way of a spectacular double deal pose a threat, we can reveal.

Interest is growing in Pavel Sulc, the Czechia star who has enjoyed a scintillating campaign for Lyon in France.

Sulc joined from Viktoria Plzen and has gone on to record 13 goals and six assists, rapidly establishing himself as one of Ligue 1’s most dynamic talents.

He’s been deployed in all manner of positions in the final third, showcasing his incredible versatility and ability to make genuine impacts from multiple areas of the pitch.

Alongside fellow new recruit, Tyler Morton, Sulc has helped transform Lyon’s season, propelling them into an unlikely title challenge.

Lens are the surprise leaders at present, holding a one-point advantage over perennial favourites PSG, though Lyon in third are on the charge.

The arrival of Real Madrid’s Endrick on loan has further bolstered their hopes, and Lyon are currently riding a remarkable 13-match winning streak across all competitions.

But whether Lyon and owner John Textor can keep this side together remains to be seen. Sulc is drawing as much interest as anyone, with Premier League clubs circling.

Leeds United had shown an interest last summer and have maintained their pursuit, while we can confirm that Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Everton, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth have all checked on him in recent weeks.

TEAMtalk understands that Crystal Palace are also showing an interest in Sulc.

Indeed, Palace have been working on Morton and could look to try and tempt former Eagles co-owner Textor into a double deal.

