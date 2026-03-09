Bruno Guimaraes is being linked with a move to Man Utd

Manchester United are ready to ‘allocate’ a significant portion of their summer transfer budget to signing Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent around £200m on new attacking players over the summer after only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than them last season.

Many fans and former players were gobsmacked that Man Utd failed to bring in a new midfielder with glaring issues in that area of the pitch last campaign.

And now Man Utd plan to address midfield in a big way over the summer with Fabrizio Romano and other reliable sources claiming they could sign two midfielders.

Newcastle star Guimaraes is a name that has been linked in recent weeks, including on this site, and now Caught Offside claim that Man Utd have ‘made informal contact’ over a potential deal.

After confirmation that Casemiro will be leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season, Man Utd ‘consider the Brazilian midfielder as an ideal replacement’ for his compatriot.

Newcastle are ‘determined’ to extend Guimaraes’ contract at St James’ Park, with the Geordies currently ‘engaged in discussions’ over fresh terms.

Man Utd have ‘genuine interest’ and ‘could be prepared to allocate around £80 million for the Brazilian as part of a wider transfer budget exceeding £230 million’.

Casemiro recommends Guimaraes to Man Utd chiefs

As we revealed last week on TEAMtalk, Man Utd have now emerged as the most prominent suitors for Guimaraes ahead of the summer transfer window, while Newcastle are actively pursuing a new deal for the Brazilian.

Despite interest from numerous clubs, he’s not actively pushing for an exit and remains focused on Newcastle’s project, even as the club eyes further investment to challenge at the top.

We also confirmed that the Brazil international was recommended to Man Utd by Casemiro as a potential replacement with the 34-year-old departing.

We understand that Newcastle are facing a really tricky summer in terms of convincing their top stars to stay with Champions League qualification unlikely.

Both Guimaraes and Tonali feel like they should be playing in the Champions League and Newcastle will spend another summer warding off interest in their top players.

Journalist Ben Jacobs insisted that Anderson is “still the top target” for Man Utd in midfield if they can get him, although, as revealed on TEAMtalk, there is growing belief that a transfer to Man City is ‘a done deal’.

Jacobs said last week: “It is true that Casemiro has raised Bruno Guimaraes to Manchester United.

“If Guimaraes left Newcastle, he would be perfectly fine to stay within the Premier League, he has always been open to it despite publicly being a very passionate and loyal player

“There has always been an openness to engage with clubs over a potential move within England.

“There is more substance in the Tonali links, and Elliot Anderson is still the top target if Manchester United can get him.”

Guimaraes was in demand last summer too and Newcastle boss Eddie Howe vowed to build a team around the midfielder this season.

Speaking last summer, Howe said on Guimaraes exit rumours: “When it’s something you don’t necessarily have control over, I don’t tend to worry about it.

“It goes without saying what my thoughts on the Bruno situation are. We want to keep him, we want to build our team around him and he’s an integral part of what we are doing.”

More Man Utd news: Red Devils join race for Monaco star, De Zerbi ‘keen’ on Old Trafford job

TEAMtalk have exclusively revealed that Man Utd have joined the race to sign Monaco starlet Maghnes Akliouche with Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle also credited with interest.

As Man Utd explore the transfer market for an attacking midfielder who can operate across the frontline, Akliouche’s versatility and creativity have now seen him added to their shortlist.

Elsewhere, former Brighton and Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly ‘keen’ on taking the permanent job at Old Trafford as Man Utd continue to decide on Ruben Amorim’s successor.

The report from the Daily Telegraph insists that De Zerbi ‘has made no secret of the fact that he would like to, one day, manage again in the Premier League at a leading club.’

Fabrizio Romano has ruled out one new signing at Man Utd over the summer with the Italian dismissing interest from the Red Devils in Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde.

Balde is a “crucial part of their project” at Barcelona and the Catalan giants have “no intention” of selling the Spain international to Man Utd.