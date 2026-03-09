Liverpool have held talks and are giving serious thoughts to the prospects of signing Moussa Diaby this summer after it was made clear the former Aston Villa winger can leave Al-Ittihad, though he is just one of a number of options the Reds are looking into and with rival Premier League interest in the 11-times capped France star also growing.

Diaby’s future is undecided as the summer transfer window approaches. The 26-year-old winger, who joined Al-Ittihad from Aston Villa in a £51million (€60m, $69m) deal in July 2024, is keen to return to European football after an underwhelming stint in the Saudi Pro League. Sources state he is ready to come back, like many players are after two years in the Middle East.

Diaby has contributed two goals and six assists in 22 league appearances this season, but his overall output, eight goals and 29 assists in 61 matches across all competitions, has not matched expectations.

With a contract until 2029, Al-Ittihad value him at around €40 million (£35m, $47m), a notable drop from the €60 million they paid, and appear open to a sale or loan with an option to buy if terms suit.

Premier League interest is particularly strong. We can confirm Liverpool are in close contact with Diaby’s representatives, viewing him as a potential long-term successor to Mohamed Salah amid ongoing uncertainty over the Egyptian’s future.

Diaby, who scored 49 goals in 172 games in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, is described as a ‘serious option’ for sporting director Richard Hughes, though TEAMtalk understands RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande tops their list and remains their undisputed number one target and with club scouts underlining their belief as to why he has the credentials to step into Salah’s very sizeable shoes.

However, should a deal for 19-year-old Diomande prove too difficult or costly, or should Liverpool decide they want to sign two wingers this summer amid doubts over both Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa, then Diaby could yet come into the equation.

As it stands, the Reds are positioned to pounce should Diaby be considered a genuine option this summer.

However, they are far from the only side circling and sources can confirm that interest in the 26-year-old is emerging from elsewhere in the Premier League as well as clubs in Spain, Italy and Germany…

Spurs also hold Moussa Diaby talks; Newcastle and Chelsea keen

To that end, we can reveal that Tottenham Hotspur have also engaged intermediaries, exploring a move to strengthen their attack, though any of their summer dealings must now wait as the club faces the more immediate battle of trying to preserve their Premier League status.

Similarly, Chelsea and Newcastle United are also monitoring the situation, with sources suggesting an intense bidding war could emerge given Newcastle’s financial resources.

Beyond England, German clubs are circling.

Borussia Dortmund have held initial talks with his entourage and are closely tracking developments, while RB Leipzig are attentively following as they look at potential Diomande replacements.

A Bundesliga return appeals, given Diaby’s successful spell at Leverkusen.

Atletico Madrid are monitoring from Spain, while Inter Milan retain interest after January negotiations collapsed when Al-Ittihad rejected loan-to-buy proposals.

Diaby’s desire for European competition, combined with his pace, dribbling, and creativity, makes him an attractive proposition at 26.

However, the transfer market always remains fluid; Al-Ittihad’s stance and competition from multiple suitors will dictate proceedings. For now, the former France international appears poised for a high-profile exit from the Saudi Pro League this summer.

