As the summer transfer window approaches, FC Cologne defensive midfielder Eric Martel finds himself at the centre of growing speculation, and a move to Celtic could be part of that, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The 23-year-old German, whose contract at the RheinEnergieStadion expires in June 2026, has attracted attention from abroad, most notably from the Scottish champions, sources have confirmed.

With skipper Callum McGregor shouldering much of the responsibility in Celtic‘s engine room, the Hoops are seeking a reliable, defensive-minded option capable of providing cover and competition.

To that end, Martel’s versatility, he can also deputise at centre-back, combined with his experience in the Bundesliga, makes him an appealing fit.

Capped 30 times by Germany’s Under-21 side, where he has netted three goals, the Straubing-born player offers youth, physicality (standing at 6ft 2), and tactical nous at a market value of €8million (£6.9m).

Celtic’s interest forms part of a broader summer rebuild.

The club are eyeing several additions, including former Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak on a free transfer, as they aim to strengthen depth amid potential departures.

Martel’s price could drop

Despite a rising market value, Martel’s impending free-agent status next summer could allow Celtic to negotiate a pre-contract agreement or secure him at a reduced fee, if Cologne opt to sell rather than lose him for nothing.

Meanwhile, Cologne remain optimistic about retaining their academy graduate, but say they are aware of growing interest. Indeed, recent updates suggest the club are in pole position to extend his deal, with no pursuit from Borussia Dortmund or other Bundesliga sides at present, which has been their main concern.

Earlier links, including to Fiorentina in 2025, have not materialised into firm bids, and Martel himself expressed no immediate desire to leave unless it is for the correct opportunity.

Celtic’s end to the season could be key. If they win the league and land Champions League football, that may sway the deal in their favour.

As Cologne battle in the Bundesliga, Martel’s form could dictate proceedings. A strong finish might prompt a lucrative extension—or accelerate interest from other suitors eyeing a cost-effective coup.

For now, Celtic and Cologne battle for him, and the coming months will decide on what the player’s future holds.

