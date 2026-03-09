Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United have joined the growing list of admirers for Monaco attacking talent Maghnes Akliouche, TEAMtalk understands.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have both been tracking the highly-rated 22-year-old for more than 12 months and continue to monitor his progress closely. Indeed, Spurs were strongly tipped to sign the France international over the last two transfer windows.

However, sources say the race for the Monaco starlet is now intensifying, with two more English heavyweights entering the picture.

Liverpool are understood to have added Akliouche to their shortlist as they assess potential attacking reinforcements ahead of the summer window.

The Merseyside club are actively considering options to succeed Saudi target Mohamed Salah, whose future at Liverpool FC looks increasingly uncertain heading into the off-season.

Our sources has already revealed that Liverpool have been informed that three of their leading attacking targets – Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue – are currently unavailable.

That situation has forced the club to broaden their search.

One player who has emerged strongly on their radar is Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig, who is currently viewed internally as a leading candidate.

Liverpool, United scouts watch Akliouche destroy PSG

Nevertheless, Liverpool’s recruitment team are continuing extensive work on alternative targets – a process that has brought Akliouche firmly into consideration.

Sources have informed us that scouts from the Merseyside outfit were present in Paris on Friday to watch Akliouche in action for AS Monaco FC during their impressive 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

Akliouche delivered a standout display in the French capital, scoring Monaco’s opening goal and creating their third in a performance that further underlined his rising reputation.

However, Liverpool were not the only club watching closely.

Sources have told us that representatives from Manchester United were also in attendance, with the Old Trafford club emerging as a fresh admirer of the Monaco playmaker.

United are actively exploring the market for an attacking midfielder capable of operating across the front line. They have also been tracking Diomande, but Akliouche’s versatility and creativity have now seen him added to their shortlist.

In addition, United are keeping tabs on impressive Bournemouth star Marcus Tavernier as they assess multiple profiles for the role.

Akliouche’s ability to play centrally, drift wide and influence the final third is understood to be a key attraction for both clubs, and with Newcastle and Tottenham already firmly in the frame, the battle for his signature is likely to come to a head in the upcoming window.

