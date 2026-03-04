Juventus striker Jonathan David could be on the move to the Premier League this summer

TEAMtalk can reveal that Juventus will allow Jonathan David to leave this summer if they manage to nail down another top international striker to a contract – with a number of Premier League clubs alerted to the possibility of that the 153-goal Canada international could be on the move this summer.

David was a high-profile free agent signing last summer after starring for Lille in Ligue 1, and with Juventus beating a host of clubs to his coveted signature.

However, David has struggled since moving to Serie A with just seven goals in 37 appearances to his name, thus far.

The Canadian marksman, who bagged 109 goals for Lille over five years and boasts an impressive 153 career goals over 353 appearances overall, retains a number of admirers across Europe and very much so in England.

We can confirm that intermediaries, with knowledge of David’s situation, have been doing their due diligence and spoken to a host of Premier League clubs over the possibility of a summer move.

Indeed, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Tottenham, Brighton, Everton, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Leeds – all of whom are likely to be in the market for a new frontman this summer – are among the numerous clubs we have been told have been updated on the striker’s situation.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Sources reveal Jonathan David transfer depends on second deal

Publicly, David’s own camp continues to insist the player is settled in Turin, but they are aware that an opportunity to move their client on this summer could open up.

And we can reveal that those chances will significantly increase should Juventus manage to persuade another of their frontmen, Dusan Vlahovic, to sign a new deal.

The powerful Serbian, himself a long-term target for Premier League sides, falls out of contract this summer and is currently on course to become a free agent.

To that end, our sources have revealed last week that the 26-year-old’s representatives, had held talks with both Tottenham and Chelsea over a prospective summer move, though it’s understood the striker favours a more glamourous move instead.

However, a new update from sources now claims that Juve have reengaged into new contract talks with Vlahovic.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Juve’s top brass feel that Vlahovic remains their best option going forward and now they are ready to try and tempt the Serbian into staying at the club by ramping up their offer to him.

Juve have shown their own commitment to the future by re-signing Kenan Yildiz earlier this year and opening talks with Khephren Thuram; now there is the hope that a deal for Vlahovic could be secured too.

Vlahovic himself is open to the idea of staying at Juve and any new deal could increase the prospects of the Bianconeri allowing David to move on.

Other exclusive news: Villa, Newcastle want classy Spaniard; Nagelsmann to Man Utd?

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Julian Nagelsmann has shown interest in taking the Manchester United job, with intermediaries putting his name forward for the role, while a Bundesliga-based boss is also now firmly in the frame.

In news from our sources, United are understood to be ready to battle Manchester City for a brilliant £60m-rated Premier League full-back who’s destined to be ‘world-class’.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United have poured cold water on mounting speculation linking one of their most impressive recent signing with a sensational Premier League switch to Liverpool or Manchester United, with sources insisting their star is going nowhere and is categorically NOT FOR SALE.

We can also reveal that Villa, Newcastle, and Everton were all in Girona last weekend to run close checks on an elite former Barcelona defender set to become available as a free agent this summer.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.