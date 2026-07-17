Leeds United’s quest to sign a new goalkeeper is expected to ramp up over the coming days after two sources provided updates on their bid to bring in James Trafford, with the cost of a deal coming to light, the strong competition they face and the player’s stance on a move all coming to light.

The Whites have started their summer window in promising fashion. Harry Wilson is a confirmed arrival on a free transfer after they beat a string of rivals to land the Wales attacker, while Leeds United expect to announce the £34m capture of Tarik Muharemovic in a £34m deal from Sassuolo. The Bosnian will replace Pascal Struijk on the left side of defence.

Next up for Leeds, and arguably their most important signing of the summer, will be the addition of a new goalkeeper.

Last season’s No.1 Karl Darlow has left Leeds to – in the club’s words – ‘take up an opportunity elsewhere’, having joined Manchester United as a free agent, while ongoing doubts over Lucas Perri’s future ensure a new signing between the sticks is no longer a need, but a ‘must-buy’.

One man the Whites would love to sign is Trafford, with TEAMtalk exclusively revealing back in February that the England man had already been listed as their dream summer target.

Trafford, as we have since revealed, is desperate to quit Manchester City after a frustrating time of things since returning to the Etihad.

Having joined in a £27m deal from Burnley last summer, he was very quickly usurped after the Cityzens were gifted the chance to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma, severely impacting the number of starts Trafford was able to make.

And while City will not stand in his way, sources can confirm that they will demand a fee between the £35m and £40m mark (up to €47m, $54m) for his sale.

Leeds, it would appear, are very much positioning themselves as leading suitors for his signature and, while competition remains tough, the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth has backed up our claims that the 23-year-old is the club’s number one target…

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James Trafford is Leeds United’s dream target – Smyth

Indeed, Leeds have been linked with several goalkeeper options already this summer, with Carl Rushworth, Zion Suzuki and, more recently, Juventus’ Michele Di Gregorio all linked with moves to Elland Road.

Suzuki, in particular, would appear to be a solid signing. The Parma goalkeeper showcased his excellent talents during Japan’s run to the Round of 16 at the World Cup finals, where they were knocked out by Brazil.

However, with a €40m clause in his deal with the Serie A side, a deal would not come cheap.

And if the Whites were going to shell out such a fee for a goalkeeper, then there are no questions about which player they would be willing to spend such lavish sums on.

Discussing what could ultimately prove a new transfer record for Leeds, Smyth provided an update on Trafford during an appearance on the Inside Elland Road podcast.

“I think they [Leeds] are waiting for Trafford,” he said.

“I think Trafford’s future will be decided now that the World Cup is over.

“I think Leeds are waiting for them to get themselves into a good position and jostle with others to try and get him in.

“Dream signing if they can get it over the line.”

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Indeed, with reference to that ‘jostling with others’, sources can confirm that Leeds will have to see off competition from Newcastle United and Aston Villa for the four-cap England star.

Writing on Tuesday, transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed Leeds had been encouraged by City’s stance over a sale and had ‘asked to be kept informed’ of developments around the 23-year-old’s future.

Reports in the North-East, however, continue to insist he is also Eddie Howe’s top target to become No.1 on Tyneside this summer, while our sources indicate that Villa will make a beeline for his services if they are forced to cash in on Emiliano Martinez, who has been strongly linked with Juventus this summer.

As a result, Leeds will need to pull out all the stops if they are to land Trafford.

That said, after beating off strong competition for both Wilson and Muharemovic, they will hope for a hat-trick of major transfer coups and potentially, their most important one yet if they can win the race for Trafford.

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