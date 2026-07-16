Michele Di Gregorio looks glum, with a Leeds United badge next to him

Out-of-favour Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio has reportedly been added to Leeds United’s shortlist following the exits of Karl Darlow and Illan Meslier.

Leeds spent £13.9m (€16.5m, $19m) to sign Lucas Perri from Lyon last summer as they tried to solve their number one goalkeeper issues.

However, the 28-year-old merely added to them as he flattered to deceive in the Premier League, before being replaced in the line-up by backup stopper Darlow from January onwards.

While the Brazilian’s positive performances in Leeds‘ FA Cup semi-final run got him back in many fans’ good books, some supporters are nervous about him starting in goal for the beginning of the 2026/27 season.

After Meslier left on a free transfer and Darlow joined Manchester United, the 49ers are now in the market for a number one and number two keeper.

And according to Corriere dello Sport, Leeds are now interested in Juventus’ Di Gregorio, who is likely to leave the Italian giants after a difficult 2025/26 campaign.

Moreover, Tuttosport state that Daniel Farke‘s side have made ‘very timid enquiries’ about the former Monza player – who played 37 times for Juve last term.

They add that this tentative approach is down to eyeing up Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who had an impressive World Cup with Japan.

However, TEAMtalk also revealed that the Japan star is unlikely to head to Elland Road.

He is also said to be on Juventus’ radar, while Leeds’ Perri is attracting interest from Torino. Incidentally, TEAMtalk has previously revealed that Leeds, Aston Villa, and more, are keeping tabs on Manchester City backup James Trafford.

The former Burnley man – who is rated at £40m – may be a safer pair of hands than Di Gregorio, as the 28-year-old was dropped in place of Mattia Perin for parts of last season.

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Michele Di Gregorio’s outspoken agent fast-tracks Juventus exit

Earlier this month, Di Gregorio was in the headlines after his agent, Carlo Alberto Belloni, tore into the Juventus hierarchy after it seemed the keeper received a lot of criticism for the club’s poor 2025/26 season.

The Old Lady finished sixth in Serie A and conceded 34 goals in 38 matches. And despite having one of the best defences in the division, Belloni pointed out that the club’s attackers should have done more.

He said in an Instagram story: “Look at 20 new players in two seasons, 3 coaches in 2 seasons, 3 sets of directors in 2 seasons. These are the numbers that make the real difference.

“Di Gregorio closes out the Sofascore stats in fourth place ahead of Milinkovic-Savic and Sommer, who were second and first in the Serie A table.

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“The French directors spend €130m for 3 strikers, who are terrible. To cover this crazy expense, they shift all the blame for their failure onto the goalkeeper who had been bought by the previous director of sport, Cristiano Giuntoli, as the best goalkeeper in Serie A at age 26.

“Goals conceded by Juventus 34, Inter 35. Goals scored by Juventus 61, Inter 82. The rest is just talk worth zero.”

His agent said his player was on the shortlist of several European clubs, and that they were in “no rush” to sort his future. Shortly after Belloni “demanded respect” from Juve, Di Gregorio – who has three years left on his deal – went into peacemaker mode.

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The Italian said, “Following the statements made by my agent, I wish to clarify my position on the matter.

“Even if it is my agent and my agency, who I have a great rapport with and worked with since the start of my career, I distance myself from what was said about my teammates, for whom I have great admiration and respect, as shown both on and off the field.”

If Leeds do move for Di Gregorio, they will hope he doesn’t bring any baggage with him. Earlier this year, the former Inter Milan man was credited with interest from Tottenham and Liverpool but those links have gone cold.

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