Newcastle United will be over the moon to learn that Gonzalo Garcia is ready to leave Real Madrid, but the club’s owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), could be without two of their current strikers next season.

On April 9, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Newcastle are keen on signing Gonzalo Garcia from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Newcastle believes that Garcia has what it takes to thrive in the Premier League.

Newcastle had the 22-year-old Spanish striker on their radar last summer, but Real Madrid were in no mood to sell him.

However, the situation has changed now, with Garcia made available for a transfer in the summer of 2026.

On April 27, AS, a Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication, reported that Madrid president Florentino Perez will sell Garcia for €60million (£52m, $70.4m).

Endrick will return to Madrid at the end of the season from his loan spell at Lyon, and Los Blancos are willing to sanction an exit for Garcia.

Defensa Central has now reported Garcia’s stance on leaving Madrid in the summer transfer window.

According to the Real Madrid-centric news outlet, which can often be speculative, the Spanish striker ‘is willing to start a new chapter at another club’, as his chances of playing regular first-team football at Estadio Bernabeu will be blocked by Kylian Mbappe and Garcia.

The report has stated: ‘The young Spanish striker thought he would play many more minutes this season after finishing as top scorer at last summer’s Club World Cup.

‘The club wanted to renew his contract and find a way to offload Endrick, because Xabi Alonso had placed a lot of faith in him and because they believed he could be an important asset.

‘However, the manager didn’t use him much when Kylian Mbappe was available, and Álvaro Arbeloa has used him even less.

‘The footballer is willing to start a new chapter at another club because he’s young, needs playing time to continue developing, and there are clubs interested in signing him.

‘Furthermore, he knows that by playing regularly for a top-flight team, he could showcase his talent, score many goals, and earn a place on the Spanish national team.

‘However, at Real Madrid, with the current attackers, this is virtually impossible, especially since Endrick is also returning in the summer.’

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Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade could leave Newcastle

While Newcastle will be pleased to learn that Garcia is willing to leave Madrid, the Magpies could be without Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade next season and beyond.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Newcastle are ready to sell Wissa, despite signing the striker from Brentford only last summer.

Wissa has had injury problems this season, and sources have told us that Newcastle are ready to cash in on him for £30m (€34.5m, $40.5m).

Woltemade also moved to Newcastle in the summer of 2025, making the switch from German club VfB Stuttgart.

Bild journalist Christian Falk has reported that Woltemade could be on his way out of Newcastle this summer.

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “Normally, Nick Woltemade wouldn’t want to leave Newcastle in the summer.

“However, we’ve all seen his socials (and, more specifically, what’s no longer on his socials).

“There is some background to this.

“There was an article from an English newspaper, and I think Woltemade is aware that the reporter in question is very close to Eddie Howe.

“It could be that perhaps the German feels the sentiment within the report is shared by his manager.

“I can say that, perhaps, this is true.

“This is why they could come to a new conclusion about what the next season holds for all parties involved.

“In amongst this, it’s worth highlighting that Newcastle should develop their interest in Nicolas Jackson.

“This makes sense. It could happen.

“In that event, it begs the question as to who would move in for Nick Woltemade.

“He costs a lot of money! €80m is a lot, and then you have to find a club willing to pay this amount.

“I heard rumours that Bayern Munich would be interested in the 24-year-old – but this isn’t the case at the moment, as he is simply too expensive.

“We have to see what happens next, but it does seem like this chapter between the former VfB Stuttgart star and Newcastle could end.

“Perhaps the desire to end the relationship is coming more from the Magpies’ end.

“Woltemade would have been up for the challenge of the next season in the north east.”

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