Liverpool have stolen a march on Real Madrid and entered into ‘advanced talks’ to sign a direct replacement for Curtis Jones, according to a report.

Jones, 25, will have one year remaining on his contract come the summer. According to The Times’ Paul Joyce, repeated efforts to iron out an extension have failed, and as of today, talks between Jones’ camp and Liverpool have stalled.

If a breakthrough cannot be made, a summer sale while Liverpool still have the chance to generate a sizeable fee would make sense.

Aston Villa are interested, as are Inter Milan who explored a move for the only Scouser in Liverpool’s first-team back in January.

And according to the latest from trusted reporter Matteo Morreto, Liverpool have entered into ‘advanced talks’ to sign Jones’ replacement.

Liverpool in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Adam Wharton

Reporting for Marca, Morreto stated Liverpool ‘are in advanced talks for young Adam Wharton , pre-empting Real Madrid’s earlier interest.’

As mentioned, Real Madrid have taken a liking to the Crystal Palace and England ace. But as of now, it’s Liverpool’s who’ve seemingly pushed the button on a summer transfer.

Liverpool’s interest in Wharton has also been reported on by Ben Jacobs. After detailing Liverpool’s admiration of the player in April, Jacobs posted earlier on Friday: ‘As reported last week on talkSPORT, Adam Wharton an option for Liverpool.’

Jacobs previously stressed Wharton would be viewed as Liverpool’s successor to either Jones or Alexis Mac Allister if either were to depart.

Over the past few days, the signs suggest Jones is far more likely of the pair to take flight and bring his spell on Merseyside to a close.

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Regarding cost, our insider, Graeme Bailey, previously revealed back on April 17 that £70m should be enough to seal a deal with Palace.

A sale at that price would set a new record at Selhurst Park for the club’s most expensive sale, narrowly surpassing the £68m they received when selling Eberechi Eze to Arsenal.

Bailey also revealed Wharton is open to changing clubs at season’s end, and Palace won’t stand in his way if their £70m valuation is met.

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