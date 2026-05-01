Manchester United think they are on course to win the Premier League title in the 2027-28 season, and they have decided they must keep an integral star to make that a reality, a report has revealed.

Man Utd were last champions of England in 2012-13 , Sir Alex Ferguson’s last campaign in charge at Old Trafford. It has been a rollercoaster for the Red Devils since then, as they have won trophies such as the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup but also gone through six permanent managers in that time.

United hit historic new lows under Ruben Amorim, but his temporary replacement, Michael Carrick, has put the club back in the top four.

Carrick has done such a good job that he is the frontrunner to become head coach permanently this summer.

Soon after joining United, CEO Omar Berrada set out ‘Project 150’, his plan for the club to win the men’s and women’s league titles in their 150th anniversary year.

According to The Times’ United reporter, Paul Hirst, senior United chiefs believe the men’s team is on track to reach that goal, having moved up to third place under Carrick.

United officials even think the team could attack the Premier League title next season, such is the renewed sense of optimism at Old Trafford.

Signings such as Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens have seen United level up.

However, United are well aware that the good recruitment must continue this summer. Crucially, INEOS know they must keep hold of club captain Bruno Fernandes to have any chance of lifting the title soon.

Fernandes has been United’s standout performer even during their turbulent years, and Carrick has got the attacking midfielder back to his brilliant best.

This season, Fernandes has managed eight goals and 20 assists in 33 matches across all competitions. Incredibly, 19 of those assists have come in the Premier League, and Fernandes is just one away from breaking the record for a single season.

The 31-year-old has confirmed he was in talks to leave United for Saudi Arabia last summer before changing his mind.

Fernandes appeared unhappy under Amorim as United were not competing and he was forced to play deeper.

But Carrick has put Fernandes back in his favoured No 10 role, and the decision is working wonders for all parties.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Fernandes set to stay in new-look midfield

United are growing in confidence they will tie Fernandes down to fresh terms. His current contract expires in June 2027.

In addition to keeping the playmaker, United will need to sign two top-quality midfielders to stand any chance of competing with Manchester City and Arsenal.

Carlos Baleba appears to be their No 1 target now that Elliot Anderson is edging closer to joining City.

United’s second midfield capture will likely be a cheaper option, such as Atalanta’s Ederson, Joao Gomes of Wolves or Sporting CP skipper Morten Hjulmand.

INEOS are also on the hunt for a left winger, left-back and centre-half.

A report claims United will ‘enlist’ Ferguson to aid with a superb French signing.