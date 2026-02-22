Arsenal make contact for two stunning €80m signings – one makes far more sense

Arsenal are reportedly taking steps to sign stars from Sporting CP and AC Milan, though one transfer makes much more sense than the other.

Arsenal have dealt with Sporting before, having signed Viktor Gyokeres from the Portuguese giants last summer. The striker arrived in a £64million deal after hitting an incredible 54 goals in his final season at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Gyokeres has received criticism this season as he has found the Premier League much harder. However, the Swede has still managed 13 goals in 35 appearances during his debut campaign at the Emirates, which represents a decent return.

According to Portuguese newspaper Record, Arsenal might return to haunt Sporting again this summer, this time for Ivorian defender Ousmane Diomande.

The Gunners have established contact with Diomande’s camp as they look to tee up a potential summer move.

The centre-back recently penned a new four-year contract with Sporting, but that was designed to maintain his value, rather than keep him at the club for the majority of his prime years.

Diomande’s terms include an €80million (£70m) release clause.

The report adds that Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are also aiming to land the 22-year-old. Palace identified him as a potential replacement for Marc Guehi last summer and are ready to try again later this year.

As per a recent report by Football Transfers, Arsenal and Manchester United have converged on Milan winger Rafael Leao.

United hold ‘strong interest’ in Leao but it is Arsenal who are ‘frontrunners’, as they have already held ‘face-to-face talks’ with his agents.

Leao will cost a similar price to Diomande, as Milan rate him at €75-80m (£65.5-70m).

Arsenal have long been linked with the Portuguese forward, and a move for him would be much better than a swoop for Diomande.

Diomande to Arsenal would be questionable

Gunners fans will question whether the club even needs Diomande, given William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are already their first-choice centre-half pairing.

Cristhian Mosquera and Riccardo Calafiori can also play in central defence, while Arsenal are expected to sign Piero Hincapie permanently this summer, too.

Instead, Arsenal should prioritise the capture of a new left winger such as Leao. They have long needed a deadly attacker to replace Gabriel Martinelli, who can sometimes frustrate supporters in front of goal.

Leandro Trossard is a great backup, though a younger alternative needs to be found as he is 31 years old and has entered the final 18 months of his contract.

