Manchester United have sent officials to watch Bologna centre-forward Santiago Castro and a Sporting CP star, according to reports.

Man Utd paid RB Leipzig £74million last summer to make Benjamin Sesko their new No 9. However, INEOS are poised to sign another striker at the end of the campaign.

United are ready to offload Dutch flop Joshua Zirkzee, and we revealed on April 7 that Juventus are battling six clubs for what could be a ‘complex’ transfer.

United are seeking a goalscorer who can provide backup and competition for Sesko, and Castro has emerged as an option.

As per Bologna-based newspaper Il Resto del Carlino, both United and Chelsea hold interest in the uncapped Argentine and will scout him during Bologna’s clash with Aston Villa tonight (Thursday).

Castro is ‘ready for the biggest stages’ and is poised to leave Bologna for a big Premier League move this summer.

Castro joined Bologna from Argentine talent factory Velez Sarsfield for €13m in January 2024. He has netted 11 goals in 44 appearances for Bologna this season.

While Castro’s goal output could be improved, Total Football Analysis describe him as a ‘scorer of beautiful goals’ who specialises in shooting from distance.

The 21-year-old has been compared to compatriots Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez as he is 5ft 10in but has the power, skill and movement needed to cause opposition defenders all sorts of problems.

United and Chelsea will face competition from Everton for Castro’s signing. We confirmed in November that Everton are keeping close tabs on the player as they eye attacking reinforcements.

Castro is not the only player United are tracking, as it emerged on Wednesday that they scouted Ousmane Diomande during Sporting’s Champions League clash with Arsenal.

Diomande helped to keep Viktor Gyokeres largely quiet as Sporting drew 0-0 at the Emirates, though they lost the quarter-final tie 1-0 on aggregate.

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Man Utd tracking Castro, Diomande

The 6ft 3in centre-back has been on United’s radar for several years and has re-emerged as a transfer target for the summer.

Diomande has an €80m (£69.5m) exit clause in his Sporting contract but is on the market for the lower price of €50m (£43.5m).

Crystal Palace held talks to sign Diomande last summer, but they could miss out on him as Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United are all interested, too.

The 22-year-old Ivorian might not be the only Sporting star to join Man Utd this summer, as the Red Devils reportedly ‘lead the race’ for a midfielder.

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