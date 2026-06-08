Reports in Africa claim Leeds United are ready to shatter their transfer record to secure what has been described as a quickfire deal to sign Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande, though TEAMtalk can explain why the report should be treated with caution.

The Whites secured an impressive 14th-placed finish on their return to the Premier League this season, more than beating Daniel Farke’s point-per-game target as they claimed a 47-point haul to finish just six shy of the European places.

While the challenge for Leeds United will be to build on that achievement and push into the realms of mid-table and beyond, they have started the summer in the best possible manner by tying down their best and most important player, Ethan Ampadu, to a new and improved four-year deal.

And while last summer was all about adding numbers to a squad that clearly needed big improvements to compete again at Premier League level, this summer the focus will be entirely on quality over quantity, with four to five key additions aiming to level up Farke’s line-up.

To that end, TEAMtalk understands that a high-end goalkeeper, a new striker, a left-sided wing-back to cover and compete with Gabriel Gudmundsson, a creative attacker capable of playing as both a No.10 and off the right of the attack, as well as a new top-drawer centre-half, are all seen as targets this summer.

The club are not under pressure to sell any of their key stars, but will allow quite a few squad players to depart in an effort to further increase revenue and add players of real quality to Farke’s pool.

Concerning the latter of those targets – a new left-sided centre-back – reports in Africa claim Leeds have thundered into the race to sign Sporting CP star Diomande; long since regarded as one of the best young defenders in European football.

Having been watched by the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle down the years, and having also held talks with Crystal Palace last summer, the player was linked with a move to Bournemouth last week as a replacement for Tottenham Hotspur-bound Marcos Senesi.

However, African outlet 225 Foot now insists Leeds United have entered the race for his signature and are prepared to match Sporting’s valuation of the player in what would prove a new club-record deal at Elland Road…

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Leeds to sign Diomande? Why the report should be treated with caution

Per the claims, Sporting are seeking €50m (£43.2m, $57.5m) for Diomande, which would easily represent the largest fee in Leeds United’s history.

And while there is an acknowledgement that price looks too high, it’s suggested Leeds want to tie up a rapid deal for the 22-year-old, who stands at 6ft 3in, by offering €40m (£34.5m) up front, with a further €5m to €10m in bonuses, if Sporting accept their proposal.

The report claims Leeds would like to ‘finalise the move quickly’ and have high hopes the deal to bring Diomande to Elland Road will ‘progress quickly’ if accepted.

However, it is worth noting that, while Leeds do want to sign a new left-sided defender amid suggestions that Pascal Struijk could be allowed to move on with just a year left on his contract, there has been nothing in the Portuguese media to cement claims that Leeds do hold a genuine interest.

And while our sources are looking into the claims, it would come as something of a surprise were Leeds to drop the biggest fee in their history on a defender.

Nonetheless, Leeds are looking for additional quality in their backline, and Diomande would fit the bill both in terms of quality, physicality and next tier of player that chairman Paraag Marathe has insisted they will target this summer.

Sources insist Leeds have held talks with the representatives of £26m-rated Ladislav Krejci, who is keen on the move after his year’s loan with Wolves, while departing Union Berlin defender Danilho Doekhi remains a long-standing target.

Diomande, who has 15 caps for Ivory Coast, has played 132 times for Sporting, scoring seven goals.

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