Leeds manager Daniel Farke and Liverpool boss Arne Slot are both under serious pressure

Daniel Farke is in danger of losing his job at Leeds United, and reports suggest the Whites could rival Liverpool for a former Premier League manager should they decide to sack him.

Five defeats in six, two wins in 10, and just 11 goals in 12 league matches have plunged the promoted side into the relegation zone, and pressure is mounting.

TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher has reported that those behind the scenes at Leeds are now seriously considering the possibility of sacking Farke, following the defeat to Aston Villa last weekend.

Leeds now face three very difficult fixtures against Manchester City (away), Chelsea (home) and Liverpool (home), and they could prove pivotal to Farke’s future.

And as the tension rises, talkSPORT have reported that the two ‘leading contenders’ to replace Farke at Elland Road are Brendan Rodgers and Ange Postecoglou.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on November 24 that Rodgers is in contention to take the hot seat at Leeds and is open to joining the club, so we can confirm that he is a managerial candidate. Rodgers is available after resigning from his role at Celtic last month.

Postecoglou, meanwhile, is also a free agent having been sacked by Nottingham Forest earlier this term. And the links with Leeds are interesting, considering he’s also on Liverpool’s radar…

Leeds, Liverpool said to be admirers of Ange Postecoglou

Farke and Arne Slot are currently the Bookies’ two favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Slot’s chances of getting the axe at Liverpool increased significantly after the Reds’ embarrassing 4-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven at Anfield on Wednesday night.

We revealed in an update earlier today that if Liverpool don’t beat West Ham (away), Sunderland (home) and Leeds (away) then Slot could be given his marching orders.

Liverpool are hopeful that the Dutch coach can turn things around and he still has some credit in the bank after leading them to the Premier League title last term.

However, Liverpool are succession planning and our insider Fletcher revealed yesterday (November 26) that former Forest and Tottenham boss Postecoglou could be considered to replace Slot.

His arrival at Anfield would come as a shock, but Postecoglou is someone the Liverpool board admire massively and he would be seen as someone who would suit the club, despite his very clear struggles at Forest.

Leeds could therefore face competition for the Aussie’s signature should the sackings of Farke and Slot coincide.

