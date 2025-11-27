Vincent Kompany is still being viewed as a prime contender to succeed Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed, with the coach’s stance on a return to the Etihad also revealed.

Bayern Munich boss Kompany suffered a tough 3-1 loss on Wednesday night against Arsenal. Still, his general approach to the game is considered in line with how Man City aim to progress in the next part of their evolution.

There has been some speculation recently that Guardiola will leave at the end of this season – though he is more widely expected to exit in 2027 when his contract runs out.

The timing will be key to finding a successor, particularly in terms of landing Kompany, as he makes his mark in Germany. He is contracted with Bayern until 2029.

Kompany signed an extension to his deal last month, but the former Man City captain is extremely well thought of back in Manchester, sources say, and he will be a frontrunner to take over next if he is open to the role.

Man City are monitoring his big game occasions and style of football, and at this stage are comfortable with the way he is progressing.

They appreciate that he is completely focused on his job at Bayern, but hope he will be open-minded about a move whenever Guardiola exits.

READ MORE 😬 Man City slaughtered for not selling ‘fraud’ who’s ‘painful for fans to watch’

Vincent Kompany tempted by Man City return

Guardiola is a big admirer of Kompany and his style of management, and even recommended him to his former club Bayern before Kompany landed in Munich from Burnley.

There is confidence that he is interested in a role back in Manchester in the future, and it has always been one of the strong possibilities as his coaching career took shape.

The 39-year-old led Bayern to the Bundesliga title last season, following a 2023/24 campaign in which they finished second to Bayer Leverkusen.

This term, the Bavarian giants are unbeaten in the league, winning 10 and drawing one game so far, leaving them six points clear at the top of the table as things stand.

Some considered his appointment at Bayern following his departure from Burnley a risk, but his success in Germany has proven the club right.

When Guardiola decides to leave Man City, Kompany is the man to keep a very close eye on.

Latest Man City news: LaLiga star eyed / Newcastle ace wanted

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has revealed that Man City are one of the clubs to have spoken to the representatives of Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza.

Arsenal are considered favourites to sign the 20-year-old, but the race is open with the Cityzens, Chelsea and Tottenham also keen. Mendoza has a £17.5m release clause in his contract.

In other news, Man City remain interested in Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento, but his potential arrival at the Etihad is in the player’s hands.

Livramento, 23, is contracted until 2028. He is in a good position to push for a lucrative new deal with Newcastle, but could be tempted by the opportunity to join Man City.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.