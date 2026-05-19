Popular Leeds star Willy Gnonto looks to be nearing the end of his Elland Road career after sources revealed five Italian sides were considering a move to hijack Freiburg’s planned transfer, and with Daniel Farke’s side setting a relatively modest asking price to aid their own summer strengthening plans.

Gnonto joined the West Yorkshire side in a bargain £3.75m (€5m, $6m) fee from FC Zurich in September 2022, going on to play a part in 40 G/A (23 scored, 17 assists) in his 146 appearances for Leeds so far.

But as the sun prepares to set on the 2025/26 campaign, Sunday’s clash at West Ham’s London Stadium could prove his final outing in Leeds United colours.

Indeed, as reported by Sky Germany over the weekend and now confirmed by TEAMtalk sources, the 13-times capped Italy international is attracting serious interest from Bundesliga side SC Freiburg, with talks already underway.

However, they are far from his only suitors, and we understand that Serie A sides are also exploring a potential summer move ahead of what sources describe as the “many exit options” open to the 22-year-old.

Freiburg, though, are pushing hard to secure the winger’s signature.

Discussions have begun between the two clubs and Gnonto’s representatives, with Leeds open to either a permanent sale or a loan with an obligation to buy. While the deal is described as challenging, the German club have been pursuing the move for several weeks.

While an asking price has not been disclosed by sources, it’s been reported that Leeds would accept a fee in the region of £15m to £20m (up to €23m, $27m) for Gnonto.

Achieving their asking price could well result in a sale, and Leeds will know that interest in his homeland could yet see the price driven up…

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Multiple Serie A sides keen on Leeds star Gnonto

Gnonto has shown flashes of brilliance during his time at Leeds, but has struggled for consistent starts this season, essentially falling victim to Farke’s mid-season switch to a 3-5-2 formation, which delivered their width from wing-backs.

However, Gnonto has still played his part when called upon and has five goal contributions this season from just 846 minutes of action.

His pace, technical ability, and eye for goal have long marked him out as a player with significant potential. A return to regular football would benefit the player, though, who has seen his international career stall in recent times.

Freiburg, who have reached the Europa League final this season, represent an attractive destination for the Italy international. Their reputation for developing young talent and competing in European competitions aligns with Gnonto’s ambitions.

Interest in Gnonto is not limited to Germany, though, and Serie A clubs, including Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Napoli, and Roma, have been scouting the forward at various points this season, reflecting his desire for a return to his homeland.

Whether they follow up initial interest with a concrete bid remains to be seen, though, and they will need to act quickly if they are to beat Freiburg – who could yet offer Champions League football if they win Wednesday’s Europa League final – to the punch.

Saudi Pro League sides have also shown financial interest in Gnonto during previous windows, but sources have said he would rather remain in Europe.

For Leeds, any departure would represent a healthy profit on their initial investment.

Leeds face big transfer dilemma

However, losing a talent like Gnonto would require careful reinvestment to maintain momentum. Farke and the board must weigh sporting needs against financial opportunities, but are aware they can use the funds gained to help them in the market this summer.

Farke has also got Dan James in reserve and in a similar situation to that of Gnonto in that he’s a winger who has seen his minutes reduced this season.

However, with Jayden Bogle sidelined recently, it is James that Farke has turned to and the Wales star will more likely be kept on of the pair this summer.

With the transfer market starting to heat up, Gnonto’s future remains uncertain, though an exit has the feel of an increasingly likely one.

Whether he stays at Elland Road or embarks on a new chapter in the Bundesliga or Serie A remains to be seen, but with all parties seemingly open to a parting of ways, the coming weeks will prove decisive.

He’s a player who has been on the edges of an exit for a while, and this summer could afford him a chance to finally leave, albeit on far better terms than the last time he tried to force a move.

Discussing his struggles this season, a Leeds United expert recently claimed the Italian will continue to struggle for minutes under Farke’s “attritional” formation, with the player one of four to have fallen foul of the club’s mid-season change of system.

The Whites are expected to make wholesale changes to their squad this summer, and the first two showcase names to be shown the door have been named by a pundit, while TEAMtalk knows the identity of another quintet of stars who will almost certainly be moved on.

Additional reporting by James Marshment.

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