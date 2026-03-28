Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto will continue to struggle for minutes under Daniel Farke’s “attritional” formation, an expert has warned, though the Italy international is one of four stars at Elland Road who have fallen foul of the club’s mid-season change of system and amid speculation they could all leave.

Gnonto is a hugely popular figure at Elland Road, having arrived in a bargain £3.6m (€4.5m, $5.2m) deal from FC Zurich as a teenager back in September 2022. Having already entered the record books for becoming the youngest goalscorer for the Italian national side prior to his arrival, Leeds looked to have unearthed a gem when bringing the winger to the club.

However, despite racking up 138 appearances and 23 goals for the club in that time, Gnonto has seen his minutes significantly reduced this season.

And with just seven Premier League games left to play, plus an FA Cup quarter-final clash at West Ham, the 22-year-old has amassed just 382 minutes and only four starts in the league this season.

That action has been severely impacted by Farke’s decision to switch to a 3-5-2 formation midway through the season, with the width now coming from Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson, both of whom have thrived as wing-backs.

As a result, Gnonto has been left kicking his heels, and BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope fears he’s become a victim of the system, much like three other teammates.

While Pope stopped short of saying Gnonto could leave, he did tell BBC Sport that it’s not looking too promising.

“There is no doubt it feels like Gnonto’s progress has stalled, but you do wonder if the system currently being employed is limiting his minutes to being an impact substitute,” Pope stated.

“Where does he fit when Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson are deployed either side of three centre-backs? You can argue that others like Dan James and Joel Piroe are in a similar boat.

“This season’s campaign – in stark contrast to last year in the Championship – has not been about possession and dominating teams. It has been far more attritional, without the flair, to grind out the points for survival. In that respect, it is difficult to see Gnonto suddenly starting Premier League fixtures while the plan is close to fulfilling its remit of survival.

“Brenden Aaronson’s graft has kept him ahead of the pack in occupying a role which a versatile winger like Gnonto (or an attacking midfielder like Facundo Buonanotte) could fill.

“When chasing a game or needing to mix things up, Gnonto has shown signs of offering a spark which can unsettle opponents. But at present, with the club’s status still in the balance, I see his in a similar way with two years left on his contract.”

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Leeds still appreciate Gnonto – but Sky Sports pundit thinks he’ll leave

Heading into the summer window, we understand Leeds’ focus will be on players who are deemed most suitable for a 3-5-2 formation.

And with three major targets in mind – a new striker, a left-sided defender to cover for Gudmundsson and another attacking midfielder – the Whites continue to assess targets.

At the same time, they are also running the rule over several fringe stars who no longer figure in their plans and, with that in mind, a well-known pundit has named both James and Gnonto as two players who could well be shown the door.

That’s according to Sky Sports co-commentator Alan Smith, who has raised question marks over their suitability to play in Farke’s 3-5-2 formation as well as doubts over their quality.

“I don’t think they’re Premier League quality, could do well in the Championship, but have struggled. And I think also the wing-back system has maybe worked against them,” Smith said.

“So there hasn’t really been a spot for them. But when they have had a chance, they’ve underwhelmed, really. So it might be that they leave Elland Road in the summer.”

While the pair do face somewhat uncertain futures, TEAMtalk insists the pair are still very much appreciated by Farke and no decision has yet been reached on any decision to offload either.

Leeds latest: Archie Gray buy-back clause addressed; Farke sack suggestions

Meanwhile, Archie Gray has been told he should consider a return to Leeds as he’s “ruining his career” at Tottenham Hotspur, though the chances of a move back to Elland Road anytime soon already look slim after we were able to dismiss claims of a buy-back clause in the £40m deal that took him to north London.

Earlier this week, sources revealed all on the clubs that are actually keen on signing the 20-year-old midfielder.

Elsewhere, the future of Farke as Leeds United manager has once again been called into serious doubt, with one former Premier League chief explaining why he could be sacked by chairman Paraag Marathe at the end of the season.

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