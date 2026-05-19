Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool are yet to reach out to other managers to replace Arne Slot at Anfield, as TEAMtalk discloses the names of the candidates that are already on the radar of the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

Slot’s future as Liverpool manager looked to be safe despite a hugely disappointing 2025/26 campaign, until last weekend when Mohamed Salah decided to go public with his dissatisfaction at the way things are.

Following the defeat to Aston Villa last Friday, Salah called for Liverpool to return to “heavy metal” football that the team played under then-manager Jurgen Klopp.

Transfer guru Romano has said that while Slot will not be sacked before Liverpool’s final Premier League game of the season against Brentford on Sunday, there will be a review thereafter, which will be “important” for the Dutch manager’s future at Anfield.

Romano said about Slot on his YouTube channel: “Obviously, in general, at Liverpool, guys, don’t forget.

“And let me finish with this line.

“The end of the season review at Liverpool because there will be an end of the season review.

“I told you that several times is going to involve the players, the management and also the manager Arne Slot.

“So at the moment, Liverpool have not reached out, for example, to Xabi Alonso, who is going to Chelsea obviously, they’ve not reached out to other managers.

“But Liverpool always insisted that they want to continue with Arne Slot.

“Obviously, the end-of-the-season review is still going to be an important moment.

“The end-of-season review is still going to be crucial to mark the future at Liverpool Football Club.

“So, we wait for this end of the season in order for the owners.

“So, the most important people at Liverpool to decide what they want to do.

“At the moment again Liverpool have not approached other coaches like Xabi Alonso as they had the opportunity to do that.

“And also, it’s important to mention that the situation with Arne Slot this week is not changing full focus on the next game.

“Arne Slot confirmed his confidence to continue at Liverpool. We wait for this end of the season review.”

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Liverpool have four candidates to replace Arne Slot – sources

Liverpool are not going to sack Slot in the coming days, but sources have told us that FSG are already considering a number of candidates.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, said on May 18: “Edwards and Hughes have some serious thinking and talking to do.

“The situation with Slot is escalating at a pace, and I can tell you not everyone internally is aligned behind the idea that he should definitely stay.

“Liverpool are not a club that reacts emotionally or impulsively, but the ownership absolutely recognise this is becoming a very concerning situation.

“I’m told Salah’s comments hit home in a massive way.

“Internally, there’s actually a lot of sympathy towards what he said, and people at the club understand why he voiced those frustrations.”

Bailey continued: “Sebastian Hoeness is hugely respected because of the work he’s done at Stuttgart.

“Julian Nagelsmann remains admired, while Matthias Jaissle is another coach Liverpool have looked at – especially given the growing appreciation for his tactical approach.

“But one name that repeatedly comes up is Andoni Iraola.

“He’s potentially available, he plays an aggressive high-intensity style that fits Liverpool’s football identity, and crucially, he already understands the Premier League.

“And people shouldn’t underestimate the Richard Hughes connection either.

“Hughes was instrumental in bringing Iraola to Bournemouth, and there remains huge respect there.”

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