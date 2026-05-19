Julian Alvarez has picked between Arsenal, Barcelona and PSG – journalist

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, who is an Arsenal, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain target

A second Spanish journalist has claimed that Julian Alvarez wants to join Paris Saint-Germain, despite interest from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, as former Gunners star Ray Parlour gives his verdict on whether manager Mikel Arteta should sign the Atletico Madrid striker.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, broke the news about Arsenal’s desire to bring Alvarez to the Emirates Stadium back in January 2026.

We understand that the former Manchester City striker is open to a move away from Atletico in the summer of 2026.

Sources have told us that Arsenal have already held talks with Alvarez’s representatives over a deal for the Argentina international striker.

However, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on Alvarez, who won the Premier League title twice and the FA Cup and the Champions League once each during his time at Man City.

Last week, it emerged in the Spanish media that Alvarez wants to join PSG, despite being aware of interest in him from Arsenal and Barcelona.

Spanish analyst Jose Antonio Martin Otin told Cadena COPE: “He’s a player who’s already been transferred to PSG.”

Journalist Roberto Gomez has now also told Radio Marca that Alvarez wants to join PSG.

Gomez said, as relayed by Sport: “We still have to wait and see what happens with Julián Alvarez, but Barcelona doesn’t have the money to sign him. The team the player wants is PSG.”

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Ray Parlour wants Julian Alvarez at Arsenal

Viktor Gyokeres is the number one striker at Arsenal, having joined the Gunners from Sporting CP last summer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as his other two options at centre-forward.

However, former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour believes that Jesus will leave at the end of the season and has backed the Gunners’ move for Alvarez.

Parlour told Metro on May 3: “I think Jesus might leave at the end of the season, he is at that age where he wants to be playing week in, week out.

“We could lose him. We had four strikers when I played. That’s what I don’t understand.

“(Regardless of Jesus leaving), bring in another one anyway. That can give the other options a lift because they see the standard being set.

“For me, Alvarez would be a great addition to the squad. There will always be people coming and going in the summer because it’s a big squad and they can’t keep everyone happy. But Alvarez would be a fantastic option to have with his pace and what we saw at Man City.

“It was always going to be difficult for him playing with Erling Haaland there but when he did start and when he did play, he was always lively.

“He’s a young man too, so if he’s available it’s a yes for me. When know how Arteta likes to work with young players to make them better so I think it would be a great addition, definitely.”

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