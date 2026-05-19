Andoni Iraola is emerging as one of the most in-demand coaches in European football this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding that Liverpool are among a growing list of clubs, including three within Germany, that hold a strong admiration for the departing Bournemouth boss.

Iraola is preparing to leave Bournemouth after overseeing the finest campaign in the club’s history, with the Cherries now on the verge of securing their first-ever qualification for European football.

Bournemouth require just one point from their final two matches to guarantee a place in Europe next season, although hopes of a stunning Champions League qualification have faded following Aston Villa’s victory over Liverpool.

Regardless of where Bournemouth ultimately finish, TEAMtalk understands Iraola’s reputation has soared across Europe, and his work on the south coast is viewed internally by several major clubs as one of the managerial achievements of the season.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace have already made their move for the 43-year-old and remain hopeful they could tempt the Spaniard to Selhurst Park as a successor to Oliver Glasner.

However, a week is a long time in football and Palace are currently being forced to remain patient while several other major opportunities continue to develop around the Spaniard.

Chelsea’s appointment of Xabi Alonso and Athletic Bilbao’s move for Edin Terzic have altered parts of the managerial landscape, but sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that significant Bundesliga interest is now intensifying.

Eintracht Frankfurt are understood to be extremely keen following the dismissal of Albert Riera, while Bayer Leverkusen are also preparing for change as they move towards parting company with Kasper Hjulmand.

TEAMtalk can confirm both Bundesliga clubs fully appreciate Iraola’s work, while departing Palace boss Glasner is another name admired within Germany.

VfB Stuttgart also hold strong interest in Iraola amid uncertainty surrounding Sebastian Hoeness, who sources understand has been earmarked as a possible successor to Arne Slot at Liverpool.

Sources indicate Iraola himself would be open to a move to Germany, with the Bundesliga viewed as an increasingly attractive next step in his managerial career.

However, TEAMtalk can reveal that the Spaniard also has firm admirers at Liverpool and a firm approach from the Reds could alter things drastically…

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Liverpool yet to make Iraola move, but they could – Sources

Those close to Iraola insist no formal talks have taken place with Liverpool at this stage, but they also acknowledge that the opportunity to manage at Anfield would be viewed as one of the elite jobs in European football.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is another key figure in the situation.

Hughes was instrumental in convincing Iraola to move to Bournemouth, and the pair are understood to have developed a relationship built on huge mutual respect.

That connection is now being closely watched amid growing uncertainty surrounding Arne Slot’s future at Anfield.

Liverpool’s disappointing season has significantly increased pressure on Slot and, as TEAMtalk previously revealed, serious internal discussions over his position are expected in the coming weeks and could still lead to his sack.

Sources indicate the Dutchman’s standing behind the scenes is not as secure as the club’s public messaging has suggested.

Recent comments from Mohamed Salah combined with Liverpool’s poor performances during the closing months of the campaign have only intensified scrutiny internally.

For now, no formal approach has been made for Iraola by Liverpool, but TEAMtalk understands the Bournemouth boss remains a highly appreciated figure at Anfield.

As we revealed on Monday, he is one of four managers appreciated by the Anfield hierarchy as they weigh up whether to sack Slot.

Elsewhere, it’s reported that the best manager in all of world football is now the favourite to succeed Slot as next Liverpool manager, in a somewhat surprising turn of events.

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