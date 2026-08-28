Leeds United have learned that Burnley are demanding a modest £8.6m fee for the signing of Zian Flemming this summer, though a Champions League side has already opened talks over a deal, while the Whites are once again being linked with a move for RB Leipzig striker.

Daniel Farke’s side have put the focus on quality over quantity this summer, with James Trafford and Tarik Muharemovic signed as upgrades for goal and defence respectively, while Harry Wilson has added more quality in attacking midfield.

A fourth signing, defender Nico Elvedi, also looks another classy addition if the early evidence is anything to go by.

But in the closing days of the transfer window, Leeds still have a few areas of their side to strengthen in, with Farke still very much keen to add another striker and left-back cover to his ranks.

Having allowed both Joe Gelhardt and Joel Piroe to depart this summer, Leeds have room to make another addition up top, and that is very much needed with just Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha left as senior options.

One man persistently linked with Leeds, though never a player they have made a serious move for, is Clarets star Flemming.

The Dutch striker has performed well since moving to Turf Moor, scoring 29 times in 71 appearances, 11 of which came in 29 Premier League outings last season.

However, Burnley are seemingly open to his sale this summer and, according to journalist Santi Aouna, writing on X, Lille are ready to submit an offer for the 28-year-old’s services.

Per the Foot Mercato journalist, the French side, who have qualified for this season’s Champions League, plan to launch an imminent bid for the former Millwall man – and have been encouraged that a deal is there to be done for a relatively modest fee of just €10m (£8.6m, $11.7m).

For a striker who has netted 104 goals in 308 senior appearances – a strike every 2.9 appearances – that looks an opportunity not to be missed.

But while Leeds are yet to make contact over a deal, news of that moderate valuation will surely be music to the ears of 49ers Enterprises as they look to add a Premier League-ready option to Farke’s squad…

DON’T MISS: Three transfers signed off at Leeds as Whites get Frankfurt star green light and double exit looms

Leeds linked with fresh move for Conrad Hardar

Whether Leeds do make a move for Flemming in the final days of the window remains to be seen, but given the price tag on his head, the Whites would surely be foolish not to at least hold a conversation with Burnley.

Earlier this week, Leeds were also linked with a move for Conrad Hardar, who appears likely to leave RB Leipzig after just one season.

Having done some digging into reports that Leeds were ready to launch an official bid for the Dane, sources revealed that, while the Whites had been made aware of the striker’s availability, they were yet to decide whether to launch a move or not.

At the time, it was reported that Lazio were leading the chase for Hardar, having held talks over a proposed loan-to-buy transfer.

However, according to Corriere della Sera, those talks with Lazio have now encountered a problem. Furthermore, the Italian paper claims that a move to Leeds is now an increasing possibility as a result, with the Whites now prepared to open talks to find out the demands over a potential deal.

Leeds also continue to be linked with a move for Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk, and while a potential move looks difficult, Farke admits he is cautiously optimistic he can add to his squad before the window shuts.

“There was never a transfer window when I got all my wishes and all the plans that I wanted! But I’m cautiously optimistic that we’ll have a good ending to the window.

“So I’m pleased with our signings so far. But we know that there are definitely also a few positions where we can improve and have to improve our squad for a long, long season.

“This is also what our supporters, what the club, what Leeds United, deserves – that we try our best in the last second to give ourselves the best possible squad.

“It’s always a bit tricky because we want to work sustainably, and we also work with limited resources and have to be a bit more creative sometimes, perhaps more than some other clubs.

“Nevertheless, we are ambitious and want to have further on some proper signings. And yeah, fingers crossed that works out.”

READ NEXT: Leeds told they ‘can reach for the stars’ with ‘healthy arrogance’ under Farke teeing up strong season