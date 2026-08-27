Leeds United have been given a double green light to sign Michael Zetterer after the player gave the move to West Yorkshire the go-ahead, while his own club, Eintracht Frankfurt, agreed a deal to sign his replacement, in what will be the first of three certain moves at Elland Road before the window shuts.

Daniel Farke’s side have made significant changes to their goalkeeper department this summer. James Trafford has been brought in for a club record £40m fee from Manchester City, with the England man impressing so far, having kept back-to-back clean sheets for Leeds United.

He effectively replaces Karl Darlow as the club’s No.1 following the veteran’s departure on a free transfer to Manchester United, where he will provide cover and competition for Senne Lammens.

Leeds are also planning to offload their previous most expensive goalkeeper, Lucas Perri, who has proved a big disappointment since his £13.9m switch from Lyon last summer.

Sources revealed as far back as February 5 that Farke had seen enough of the Brazilian and had made it clear he wanted him replaced if Leeds were to progress as a club.

Now with Trafford in situ, Perri will either join Juventus, where he will play back-up to Guiglielmo Vicario, or join Torino, who want him as their new No.1.

With a gap to fill as deputy, it was revealed last week that Leeds had made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt over a deal for Zetterer, with confidence growing that a deal would be agreed.

Now, sources can confirm that, after initial doubt, Zetterer has given the move to Leeds a full green light, and the 31-year-old has now been given clearance to make the move to West Yorkshire after the Bundesliga side agreed a fee to sign SC Freiburg’s highly-rated keeper Noah Atubolu.

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Leeds to sign Zetterer and allow duo to leave

With a deal for Zetterer expected to be signed off before the end of the weekend, Perri will now leave Elland Road on what is likely a season-long loan but with an option to make whichever move he chooses permanent next summer.

Alex Cairns, likely to be on the bench for Sunday’s clash against Brentford at Elland Road, will act as third-choice stopper once again.

Perri won’t be the only departure Leeds sign off on in the coming days, either.

Farke has confirmed that winger Largie Ramazani, a £10m signing from Almeria two summers ago, does not figure in his plans and is free to leave.

“Those not in the squad in pre-season are not in [my] plans for this season. It makes no sense to reinvolve someone who was not involved in our plans last season.

“Where they play this season, that is up to them. No new updates,” Farke said earlier this week.

It has since emerged that both West Ham and Burnley are keen on a move for the Belgian, who spent last season on loan with Valencia.

And while Los Che did not take up their €11.6m option to make the move permanent, they could come back in and try to negotiate a lower fee for his services.

We also understand that Ramazani would give preference to rejoining Valencia were they to agree terms over a fee.

In terms of incomings, Farke has indicated that Leeds would be open to signing another centre-half and on Wednesday, sources revealed the Whites are one of two Premier League sides keen on a towering Everton defender.

Leeds also want to sign left-back cover for Gabriel Gudmundsson and a new striker, and sources can confirm that links to a RB Leipzig striker are not as advanced as had been suggested.

The Whites also still hope to sign Mykhailo Mudryk, though sources have explained the very tough battle Leeds face in talking Chelsea into a deal.