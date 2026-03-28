Xabi Alonso has a player in mind to replace Mohamed Salah when he arrives at Liverpool

Xabi Alonso is reported to be moving towards the Liverpool job and sees a Real Madrid man as an ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah when he arrives.

It feels if Alonso is still without a club whenever Arne Slot leaves Liverpool, he’s the man who’s going to take over from him. The question is simply when that happens.

Alonso was wanted prior to Slot’s arrival, but opted to stay another year at Bayer Leverkusen before embarking on an unsuccessful period at Real Madrid, where his sacking has left him without a club.

Slot could potentially be sacked himself soon, with defending Premier League champions Liverpool fifth in the Premier League and pressure said to be on the boss.

According to reports, practically everything is agreed for Alonso to head to Liverpool, and it’s happening at an interesting time if the move comes soon, with a new boss needing to find a replacement for superstar Salah.

His departure in the summer has been confirmed, and reports in Spain state Alonso has requested the signing of Real Madrid’s Arda Guler.

Indeed, after the form he showed under Alonso at Real, the Turkish international is seen as a reliable replacement for Salah.

Guler has largely played as an attacking-midfielder this season, though he also frequents the right wing and one of his best performances under Alonso saw him score and assist in a loss against Atletico Madrid – having a hand in his side’s only goals that game.

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Alonso plots other options for Liverpool

Previous reports have suggested Alonso wants Guler if he’s to arrive at Liverpool, but it’s all the more interesting a pursuit now he could be replacing Salah.

He is not the sole option available to Liverpool, though, with many other stars in the mix.

He is also not the only player Alonso has eyes on bringing to Anfield from Spain if he is to arrive there.

Reports in Spain suggest he’s a fan of Atletico Madrid’s Marc Pubill, who has recently developed into a starter in the Atleti back line.

Liverpool are reportedly expected to take Alonso’s word and target both Guler and Pubill when the Spanish coach arrives on Merseyside.

Liverpool round-up: Diomande Reds’ favourite

Yan Diomande is believed to be among Liverpool’s favourites to replace Salah currently, with insider Florian Plettenberg explaining their stance.

He wrote: ‘Confirmed once again that Yan #Diomande is among the top three preferred successors to Mo Salah at Liverpool.’

Meanwhile, there could be a simple route to the signing of Anthony Gordon, as Liverpool are apparently ahead of Arsenal in that pursuit, while Newcastle “don’t want to keep him.”

And, Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard are in agreement that Jarrod Bowen is not the right man to pursue on the right wing.