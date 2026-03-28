Manchester City are keen to sign both Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson this summer

Manchester City are ready to position themselves firmly in the hunt for Sandro Tonali as they prepare to overhaul their midfield with two blockbuster Premier League deals totalling a combined £190m – and they could try and tempt Newcastle with players of their own to sweeten the deal, TEAMtalk understands.

A big summer of changes is on the cards at the Etihad Stadium with the club’s sporting director Hugo Viana challenged with a major rebuild of Manchester City‘s engine room and in the wake of the likely departure of two bona fide club legends.

As previously revealed by our sources last month, there is a growing belief within football that £90m-rated Elliot Anderson is on course to make a move to the Etihad this summer. However, sources have now confirmed that Tonali is also high on City’s radar, with Viana very much keen on the Newcastle man, who the Magpies look increasingly in jeopardy of losing this summer.

TEAMtalk exclusively reported at the start of February that Rodri is a target for Real Madrid, while Bernardo Silva is also expected to move on – meaning the addition of Anderson alone would not be enough to reshape the midfield.

We understand that Real are preparing to push through the deal for Rodri, with City ready to let him leave. Indeed, talks over a new deal at City have been put on hold, with both sides assessing the situation and increasingly open to a possible departure.

To that end, Rodri himself made it clear this week that a move to the Bernabeu would appeal to him, with his past allegiances to Atletico Madrid having no consequence to him.

Those developments have led to Tonali emerging as one of City’s top candidates ahead of the summer window, we can confirm.

We have previously revealed that Newcastle United have growing frustrations with Tonali’s representatives.

While the player himself has not openly pushed for a move, his camp have been active in exploring potential opportunities and have not been shy about sharing their findings.

A return to Italy had been viewed as a potential outcome, but TEAMtalk can now confirm that Tonali is open to remaining in England and particularly with Newcastle likely £100m (€115m, $133m) asking price, making a move to Serie A impossible…

READ MORE: Newcastle told Isak repeat is on as Sandro Tonali camp push for summer exit with Man Utd, Man City keen

Man City ready to offer Newcastle a swap deal to sweeten Tonali raid

However, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and City have all been sounded out by Tonali as his representatives assess the level of interest.

United are known to be in the market for at least one new midfielder, but City are very much in the race and pushing strongly behind the scenes.

And their chances of securing a deal have been fuelled by reports of a gentleman’s agreement that would allow him to leave St James’ Park in the wake of the Magpies failing to secure Champions League football on Tyneside.

Alongside their interest in Tonali, TEAMtalk understands City remain keen on his Newcastle teammate Tino Livramento as part of a wider recruitment drive.

We can also confirm that City are prepared to offer Newcastle a selection of players to help facilitate potential deals.

Among those who we understand could be of interest to the Magpies are England goalkeeper James Trafford, full-backs Rico Lewis and Issa Kabore, as well as central defender Juma Bah.

With City planning significant changes and Newcastle under pressure regarding Tonali’s situation, this is a story that is rapidly gathering pace ahead of the summer window.

Man City chasing Scottish talent; battle on with Inter for River Plate winger

As for Trafford, who made his senior England debut in Friday night’s 1-1 draw with Uruguay, our sources have lifted the lid on the player’s stance over leaving this summer, having been forced to play second fiddle to Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Newcastle, however, are among a clutch of clubs keen, and with three other Premier League rivals also in the race.

If you missed our exclusive news earlier this week, TEAMtalk revealed that Hearts are bracing themselves to lose one of their brightest young talents, with City among a clutch of clubs chasing a highly-rated defender ahead of the summer window.

Elsewhere, we can also reveal that Inter Milan have opened talks over a deal for a pacy 19-year-old River Plate starlet as they look to win the race for one of South America’s most in-demand young talents, and in an effort to beat Manchester City to his signature.

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