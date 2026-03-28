Liverpool have reportedly picked Yan Diomande as a ‘preferred’ replacement for Mohamed Salah, while they ‘fight tooth and nail’ for another signing.

The Reds need to be active in this summer’s transfer window, with upgrades and/or replacements required in several positions. This includes the wing department as they look to fill the void left by Salah.

The Premier League giants are crying out for an injection of pace and intensity in wide areas, especially with Salah and Cody Gakpo being so ineffective this season.

And with Salah announcing he will leave this summer, Liverpool are now guaranteed to sign at least one new winger ahead of next season.

Earlier this month, we revealed that the Reds were intending to lodge an early bid for RB Leipzig standout Diomande as a potential replacement for Salah, and German journalist Florian Plettenberg has now confirmed that he is a ‘preferred’ target.

Plettenberg said on X: ‘Confirmed once again that Yan #Diomande is among the top three preferred successors to Mo Salah at Liverpool.

‘Various talks are ongoing behind the scenes regarding several candidates. RB Leipzig are demanding up to €100 million for 19 y/o Diomande. Therefore, a move to FC Bayern is currently still unrealistic.’

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool to also sign Luis Suarez? (No, not that one)

And reports claim Liverpool, despite landing Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike last summer, also want to sign another striker and Sporting Lisbon star Luis Suarez.

The 28-year-old has been one of Europe’s most prolific goalscorers over the past couple of seasons. He scored 31 goals in 43 games for the Spanish second division side Almeria last term and already has netted 33 in 42 outings for Sporting in 2025/26.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Suarez is among Liverpool’s leading summer targets and he has a £69m release clause in his current contract.

Now, Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha reports Liverpool and Newcastle United are showing ‘intense interest’ in signing Suarez, while the two Premier League clubs are ‘fighting tooth and nail’ to secure his services.

Back to replacing Salah, West Ham star Jarrod Bowen have been mentioned as an option, but Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher have warned them against this signing.

Gerrard said on TNT Sport: “I really like Bowen and think he is a top player, but I am not sure he is Salah’s level to replace him.”

Carragher added on Stick to Football: “No (I cannot see Bowen replacing Salah).

“He was maybe on Liverpool’s radar under Jurgen Klopp early on. But obviously Mo Salah was already there. But no, he’d be too old for Liverpool.”

Latest Liverpool news: Slot sack pressure builds as Romano issues Salah update

Head coach Arne Slot may not be around to oversee Liverpool’s rebuild, with pundit Gary Neville predicting that his chances of leaving the Premier League giants have recently increased.

Regarding Salah’s next move, it remains to be seen where he will go, but Fabrizio Romano has already ruled out one possibility for the forward.

Liverpool are also looking at signings in other positions and are reportedly plotting a major move for a Premier League defender.