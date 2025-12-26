Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Liverpool are planning to make a late attempt to convince Antoine Semenyo to turn down the chance to sign for Manchester City and move to Anfield instead to work with manager Arne Slot.

Liverpool have long been trying to sign Semenyo, with our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reporting on December 9 that Anfield was the Bournemouth winger’s preferred destination. Semenyo has a release clause of £65million (€74.5m, $87.7m) in his contract at the Cherries, and Liverpool believe that he would be good value for money.

However, it is Manchester City who have pressed ahead in the quest for Semenyo’s signature, with Bailey revealing on December 23 that the Cityzens believe that the winger will end up at the Etihad Stadium in the middle of the season.

TEAMtalk understands that the chance to win major silverware at Man City is the key factor in Semenyo’s decision to move to Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, nothing is set in stone yet, and there has been speculation that Liverpool have not given up on the prospect of convincing the Ghana international winger to make a U-turn on his stance to join Man City and move to Anfield instead to work with manager Arne Slot.

The Telegraph football reporter, Mike McGrath, wrote on X on December 24: “Manchester City in strong position to pursue deal for Antoine Semenyo after Chelsea end interest. Would require player(s) out in Jan at #mcfc. There is still competition from #LFC though.”

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has dismissed speculation that Liverpool could make a “hijack” attempt for Semenyo.

While noting that nothing is impossible, Romano has revealed that Man City are now planning to act quickly to get a deal done with Bournemouth after convincing Semenyo.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Thursday (Christmas Day): “I am getting many questions today, guys, because of some reports about Liverpool, reports mentioning that Liverpool might hijack this deal for Antoine Semenyo.

“What I can tell you, guys, is that Manchester City want to be as fast as possible to avoid any kind of surprise for the Antoine Semenyo deal.

“So, what Manchester City will do next is to be in touch, already this week with Bournemouth, the relationship between the two clubs, I am told, is quite good.

“So, Manchester City will be in direct conversation with Bournemouth to discuss how to proceed with the Semenyo deal.

“Manchester City will sit at a table and say, okay, we have an agreement with Semenyo, we can pay the release clause, £65million, by January 10th, remember, or try to agree between clubs with a different structure.

“So, Manchester City and Bournemouth will talk this week, in these hours, I would say, to try to reach an agreement on the structure of the deal and get the ‘Here we go’ done for Antoine Semenyo.

“From Liverpool, they have always been calling. Liverpool started calling in November, Liverpool called again in December.

“Liverpool have always been in contact with people close to the player.

“At the moment, sources close to Semenyo confirm that the player has indicated Manchester City as his favourite destination.

“But, you know, until the deals are signed, we always have to be careful. At this stage, Manchester City are in the process to complete the deal and will approach Bournemouth to get a deal done.

“Then guys, what’s going to happen with Liverpool, we will see.

“Liverpool will decide maybe a late attempt, but at the moment, from Liverpool, calls constantly, but never an official proposal.”

