Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has confirmed Mohamed Salah will not feature against Manchester United on Sunday, but is still on course to return before the end of the season, while also providing an update on Alisson’s fitness.

Anfield legend Salah picked up a minor muscle injury during the victory over Crystal Palace last weekend, with the club then left sweating over whether he could have made his final appearance in a Liverpool shirt.

However, the Reds confirmed this week that they expect the 33-year-old, who will depart for pastures new this summer, to play for the club again before his impending exit – although that will not come this weekend.

Speaking ahead of the clash with bitter rivals Man Utd, Slot told reporters: “He is always working incredibly hard during the season when he is fit and when he is injured to get back as soon as possible.

“Usually he is back fit earlier than other players. He has a minor injury and we expect and need him back for the final part of the season, but not for Sunday.

“It is a big relief that his injury is minor and he is able to play for us and at the World Cup. If a player deserves a big send-off then it is Mo.”

Meanwhile, the Reds are also sweating over the fitness of No.1 Alisson.

The Brazilian has been out with a hamstring injury since March and his understudy, Giorgi Mamardashvili, has also been absent after sustaining a ‘large wound’ against Everton.

Those two injuries combined left third-choice Freddie Woodman as the starter against Palace, although one of Alisson or Mamardashvili should be fine to face United.

“He hasn’t trained with us yet but is very close to,” Slot said of Alisson. “We will hear today from the medical staff if he can train today.

“We don’t want to take any risks. There is a difference between a player and goalkeeper in terms of coming back. [Outfield] players need to run much more.”

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Slot still has eyes on third spot

The Dutchman, meanwhile, insists Liverpool are looking to hunt down United and finish the season strongly by securing third spot.

A win over Michael Carrick’s men will see the Reds leapfrog their rivals in the table, with Slot adding: “We are aware that it is a very big game. Not only because we play Man United, but to qualify for the Champions League and to get the highest possible league position.

“We wanted to win the league – that is not possible – so we are trying to finish as high as possible.

“A win [which could secure a top-five finish] is the right step forward.

“It is an important step, it is definitely not a step backwards.”