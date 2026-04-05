Man Utd, Liverpool in seven-way Vinicius Junior transfer battle as ‘contact made’ for Real Madrid superstar – sources

Intermediaries have contacted Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea regarding the potential availability of Vinicius Junior this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Vini Jr is one of the biggest names in world football and ranks among Europe’s highest-paid players. It is believed that only Erling Haaland and his Real Madrid team-mate Kylian Mbappe currently earn more at the elite level.

This season has seen Vinicius continue his strong form, registering 16 goals and nine assists across all competitions, underlining his status as one of the most decisive attackers in world football.

As the Brazilian approaches the final year of his current deal, it is understood he is in line to move onto a similar basic salary to Mbappé—excluding signing-on fees, loyalty bonuses and performance-related incentives – which would take his earnings beyond £500,000 per week.

Real Madrid and Vinicius have been locked in contract talks for more than 18 months, and discussions are once again back on the agenda.

The Spanish giants have presented fresh terms in an effort to extend his stay, and while the 25-year-old is open to renewing, no agreement has yet been reached.

Sources indicate that Madrid are standing firm on their latest offer and have informed the player’s camp that it will not be improved.

Crucially, they are unwilling to risk losing him on a free transfer in 2027 – meaning a sale would be sanctioned if a new deal is not signed.

Against that backdrop, intermediaries have sounded out the small group of clubs capable of financing such a blockbuster move.

Alongside the Premier League sides already mentioned, both Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also been approached.

However, sources suggest that while those clubs are monitoring developments closely, there is currently a belief that Vinicius is not actively pushing to leave Madrid at this stage.

Interest has also emerged from the Saudi Pro League, with potential destinations outlined to the player. For now, Vinicius is keeping his options open as negotiations with Real Madrid continue.

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More Real Madrid news: Rodri move latest; Tonali contact

Real Madrid are growing increasingly confident of landing Rodri this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal, though the Spanish giants remain determined not to pay over the odds for the Manchester City midfielder.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are still ready and willing to reward an elite star with an improved contract, despite stalled negotiations and growing interest from Europe’s elite, specifically Real Madrid, we can reveal.

And finally, Sandro Tonali’s representatives are stepping up their efforts to secure a summer move, with contact now made with Real Madrid as part of a widening search for his next destination.