Real Madrid are growing increasingly confident of landing Rodri this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal, though the Spanish giants remain determined not to pay over the odds for the Manchester City midfielder.

Sources have revealed that Rodri’s representatives have already held discussions with City to understand what a potential exit would look like in terms of transfer fee and structure.

Crucially, we understand that Man City have indicated they will not place significant obstacles in the player’s path should he decide to move on.

TEAMtalk previously revealed Real Madrid’s strong interest in bringing the former Atletico Madrid midfielder back to the Spanish capital, and that the pursuit of the 29-year-old is now gathering momentum behind the scenes.

Real are actively targeting at least one new midfielder this summer – potentially two – and view Rodri as the ideal experienced figure to help lead the dressing room.

Indeed, the LaLiga outfit believe he can fill the leadership void left by departing legends Toni Kroos and Luka Modric from previous seasons.

With Eduardo Camavinga understood to be on the trade block, Madrid are also exploring additional midfield options to complement a potential Rodri arrival.

Among those under consideration are Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Vitinha, while emerging talents Adam Wharton, Kees Smit and Jobe Bellingham are also on their radar.

However, Madrid’s priority is clear: they want a deal for Rodri wrapped up before the World Cup finals.

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Man City resigned to Rodri exit

City have already presented Rodri with an offer to extend his current contract, which is due to expire next year, but there is an acceptance internally that the midfielder is ready for a new challenge.

Speaking this week, City boss Pep Guardiola admitted the club would not stand in Rodri’s way – especially given the pull of Madrid.

“There is not one player that will turn down the chance to play for Real Madrid,” Guardiola said of the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner.

“Always my wish is that Rodri could stay as long as possible in this club because he is an incredible, top player, but the life of everyone is everyone’s.

“The organisation of the club is above all of us—if one player is not happy they have to leave. If he is not happy, just knock on the door of the sporting director, accept an offer according to his incredible quality and after that he doesn’t belong to the club – only himself.”

With Madrid pushing, City open to a deal, and the player understood to be keen, the pieces are now falling into place for one of the summer’s biggest transfers.

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