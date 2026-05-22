Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has acted on his interest in departing Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, according to a report, while Fabrizio Romano has made a guarantee over the Arne Slot saga.

Liverpool are on the cusp of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, but many fans would argue that is despite Slot, rather than because of the Dutchman. Liverpool used to be an exciting, attacking team to watch, but now they are a blunt shadow of their former selves.

Slot was booed by the Anfield crowd when he substituted Rio Ngumoha against Chelsea earlier this month, the biggest sign yet that they want him gone.

Mohamed Salah piled the pressure on the head coach after Liverpool’s 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa, suggesting he has failed to adopt the club’s ‘heavy metal’ style.

Slot has hit back at such criticism while also trying to calm the situation with Salah.

Slot believes he has the backing of Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), but there is growing speculation they will sack the 47-year-old and bring in Iraola, whom Hughes previously appointed at Bournemouth.

There have now been numerous updates on the saga, with the Express and French source Foot Mercato claiming Hughes has ‘secretly activated’ talks for Iraola.

Crystal Palace have made contact for the Basque manager after he announced his decision to leave Bournemouth this summer, but they now face serious competition from Hughes and Liverpool.

The report from Foot Mercato describes Iraola as a ‘top-quality replacement’ for Slot as Liverpool love both his playing style and personality.

The 43-year-old is a ‘discreet’ and understated manager but successfully implements an ‘aggressive, attacking’ style.

The report adds: ‘Dominating possession, pressing high, attacking directly, or dropping back into a compact block… he can do it all.’

Liverpool see it as ‘perfect timing’ as Iraola is due to become a free agent while they debate whether to sack Slot.

We revealed on Monday that FSG are ‘very concerned’ about the decline under Slot and have shortlisted Iraola, Julian Nagelsmann, Sebastian Hoeness and Matthias Jaissle as potential replacements. Out of those four options, Iraola is currently the frontrunner.

Romano has confirmed Hughes will lead an ‘end-of-season review’ at Anfield that will include Slot’s future.

“I absolutely confirm that there will be an end-of-season review at Liverpool. I can confirm that this will involve everyone at the club,” the journalist said.

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Arne Slot trying to survive Liverpool ‘review’

“I know there are many rumours about Arne Slot. What’s happening with Arne Slot. What I understand is that this week nothing is happening, but after this weekend, when Liverpool will obviously have a verdict on Champions League football, apart from Champions League football, they will have an end-of-season review about absolutely everything.

“It talks about the manager, of course, but also, for example, there is Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia that is really interested in Richard Hughes.

“My understanding is that Richard Hughes will lead Liverpool’s transfer window this summer and wants to focus on Liverpool, but interest from Saudi Arabia is genuine for the future.

“They are going to discuss the Arne Slot situation, they’re going to discuss some players, some contracts expiring, so several things to clarify…”

Steve Nicol and Jermaine Pennant are among the pundits to have discussed Slot’s future and what Liverpool should do.

There have even been shock suggestions Salah could complete a U-turn on his Liverpool exit if Slot is axed.