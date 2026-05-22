Man Utd ‘ready €58m offer’ to sign Brazilian DEFENDER with ‘significant temptation’ to move to Old Trafford

Manchester United are ready to make a bid to bring Juventus defender Gleison Bremer to Old Trafford, according to a report, which has also revealed the Brazilian’s stance on a potential move to Old Trafford.

As expected, Michael Carrick has been announced as the Man Utd manager on a permanent basis, with the Englishman having guided the team to a top-five Premier League table this campaign.

Man Utd are edging close to a deal for Ederson, as the club’s co-owners, INEOS, aim to make the Atalanta defensive midfielder their first signing of the summer transfer window.

It has also emerged in the Italian media that Man Utd are ready to go big for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer.

Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Ayden Heaven and Harry Maguire are the central defenders in the current Man Utd squad.

Man Utd are keen on adding Bremer to the mix and are ready to make an offer of €58million (£50m, $67.3m) to bring the Brazil international to Old Trafford, according to TuttoJuve.

The Juventus-centric Italian news outlet has reported that Man Utd have a ‘a €58 million offer ready’ for Bremer.

The report has noted: ‘Juventus’ Brazilian centre-back is considered one of the ideal candidates to increase the Red Devils’ defensive solidity and leadership.

‘Although the player’s contract with the Bianconeri runs until 2029, there is growing confidence in England that a concrete move could be made in the coming weeks.’

Man Utd are said to be ‘seriously considering submitting an offer close to €58 million’ for the 29-year-old Brazil international.

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Gleison Bremer tempted to join Man Utd

Encouragingly for Man Utd, Bremer himself is tempted to leave Juventus for Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

TuttoJuve has noted: ‘The prospect of playing in the Premier League is inevitably a significant temptation for the Brazilian centre-back, who in recent years has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Italian league.

‘Speed, aggressiveness in duels and the ability to lead the back line are qualities that convinced the English club to include him at the top of the list of reinforcements.’

However, Juventus are said not to be willing to sell Bremer.

The Italian giants reportedly consider Bremer as ‘a key player for the current and future of their coaching project’

However, if Man Utd make a big bid for Bremer and the defender himself is ready to switch clubs, then it is hard to see Juventus keep hold of him, especially as the Bianconeri will not play in the Champions League next season.

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