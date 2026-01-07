This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Arne Slot is coming under increasing pressure at Liverpool after reports he is facing the sack gained serious traction overnight thanks to a menacing report in the Spanish media, while allegations of a heated row with Richard Hughes over one player have done little to ease speculation.

The Dutchman waltzed into Anfield in June 2024, taking Jurgen Klopp’s blueprint into somewhat uncharted territories as they strolled to the Premier League title at the first time of asking – the first time fans had been present to see Liverpool hold aloft the English crown in some 35 years.

But after being allowed to splash out some £440m (€505m, $600m) on new players this summer, the defence of their title has not exactly gone to plan, and a bleak run of form over the autumn, which saw the Reds lose nine of 12 games, put Slot under serious pressure at Anfield.

Since then, Liverpool have rallied and come out the other side, returning to the top four off the back of a run of nine unbeaten games across all competitions.

However, the defending champions still look far from convincing and damaging reports over the last 48 hours have seen speculation rear its head again over Slot’s future.

To that end, a report suggested tensions between Slot and Hughes are now really high and, amid ‘civil war’ claims, an Anfield icon now fears the sack is coming for the Dutchman.

Adding significant fuel to the fire, Spanish outlet Fichajes – admittedly not the most reliable of sources and often famed for their far-fetched headlines – have published a report overnight entitled: ‘Bombshell: Liverpool to dismiss Arne Slot’.

They allege that the 47-year-old ‘has been walking on a tightrope for months’ and that the club’s ‘patience has run out’, adding that the Dutchman ‘will not continue at the helm beyond this week’.

The report goes on to add that club chiefs are ‘preparing for his departure’ and ‘already analysing profiles capable of rebuilding the project in the short-term’.

And in more damaging allegations, they state the hierarchy are ‘fed up with mistakes’ and are now seeking ‘a drastic change’ to revive their disappointing campaign to date.

Are Liverpool really about to sack Arne Slot?

While Fichajes’ report has gone out on a limb to suggest a change is coming, they are not the only outlet to report that Slot is in growing danger of the sack.

And a somewhat notorious outlet on X, which boasts a team of five elite reporters, also claims Slot is under increasing pressure, with the Dutchman in direct talks with the hierarchy over transfers and the team’s performance, while contract extension talks with the Dutchman are currently suspended until further notice.

They also state that ‘Slot has been told the current unbeaten run is not good enough, and performances must improve if he is to keep his job next season.’

Beyond that, Anfield icon John Aldridge also fears the axe is coming, stating: ‘We’re waiting for something to change and so far it’s not happened. Hopefully, something will click, but it doesn’t look like anything will change drastically either.

‘We’re not a club who sack managers easily. We don’t do that, we’re not United. But Arne is not daft. If he doesn’t deliver, that’s the way the game is. He knows it, we all know it.’

Back in November, the Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle also claimed Slot, in the aftermath of the 4-1 drubbing by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, had ‘one week to save his job’.

Since then, the Reds have gone unbeaten, but disappointing draws home and away to Leeds and at home versus Sunderland have not exactly eased the pressure on the Dutchman.

Sunday’s draw at Fulham also followed a similar trend, which saw the Reds conceding a painful late goal to drop another two points – a repeat of what had happened at Leeds.

Slot himself was asked about his side’s apparent lack of identity in the aftermath of that draw at Craven Cottage and was quick to defend his style amid fresh sack allegations.

“Yes, I would love us to create more from ball possession,” Slot told reporters after Liverpool were pegged back late by the Cottagers, despite boasting 58% possession at Craven Cottage.

“I can tell you this, my philosophy of football hasn’t changed this year compared to all the seasons I was a manager before, but we have to do it with the players that we have available.

“And I think today, 11 very good football players were on the pitch, maybe not all of them in their normal position, but in the first half, they controlled the game.

“Just before they scored, we had exactly the same chance from Cody Gakpo, which went on the other side of the post.

“And in the second half, two disallowed goals, two goals scored, a header on the bar. So things to like, but the result is, again, not what we may deserve, question mark.”

