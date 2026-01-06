Liverpool journalist James Pearce has dismissed Fabrizio Romano’s claim that Juventus have made contact to sign Federico Chiesa in the January transfer window, as we look at what is being said about the winger in the Italian media.

Chiesa failed to make a huge impact under manager Arne Slot at Liverpool last season, making just one start each in the Premier League and the Champions League. While the Reds won the league title in the 2024/25 campaign, the contribution of the Italian winger was minimal.

While Chiesa is still not a regular in Slot’s starting line-up this season, the 28-year-old is starting to get more playing time. The former Fiorentina and Juventus winger has played a total of 228 minutes in the league and 61 minutes in Europe’s premier club competition for Liverpool, while also appearing twice in the Carabao Cup.

Chiesa has scored two goals and given three assists in all competitions for Liverpool so far this season and is starting to make an impact for the Reds.

According to Fabrizio Romano, though, that has not stopped Juventus from making contact with Liverpool and Chiesa over a deal in the January transfer window.

The transfer guru has claimed that while Chiesa is not pushing to leave Liverpool, Juventus have received signs that he is willing to make the switch.

Romano said on his Italian language YouTube channel: “The name we’re confidently suggesting to you is Federico Chiesa, because Juventus have met with Liverpool and the player’s agents.

“Juventus have confirmed this interest, and they feel that Chiesa would like to return to Juventus.

“This doesn’t mean that Chiesa is breaking up with Liverpool today at the beginning of January.

“He didn’t go to Liverpool and say, ‘Let me go to Juventus.’ However, there is positive feedback from Chiesa.

“He is a name that Juventus like a lot, and the player could willingly return.

“The real crux of this story remains Liverpool and what they want to do. They will have to decide whether to keep Chiesa or let him go.”

However, The Athletic’s Liverpool reporter, James Pearce, has dismissed the claim that Juventus have made contact with the Reds, adding that the defending Premier League champions have no plans whatsoever to let the winger leave in the middle of the season.

Pearce wrote on X at 5:14pm on January 5: “Liverpool have had no contact, either formal or informal, from Juventus regarding Federico Chiesa.

“The Italian forward regarded as an important member of the squad – has featured in last five matches.”

What is the Italian media saying about Federico Chiesa?

While Pearce has done his best to allay Liverpool fans’ worries about losing Chiesa in the January transfer window, the Italian media is backing Juventus to get a deal done.

Like Romano, La Gazzetta dello Sport, too, has reported that Juventus have made contact with Liverpool over Chiesa.

The Italian giants have offered Liverpool to sign the winger on a six-month loan deal, with the option to make it permanent.

The Reds are said to be looking for guarantees at the end of the loan spell.

Il Corriere dello Sport has also reported that Liverpool and Juventus have held talks over Chiesa.

According to the Italian publication, Chiesa’s agent, Fali Ramadani, will be in Italy in the coming days to discuss his client’s situation.

This particular report has added that Liverpool will not make a decision on Chiesa’s future until Mohamed Salah returns from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Liverpool are not going to sell Mo Salah in the January transfer window, despite the winger’s public outburst against Slot and the club after the Premier League match against Leeds United in December.

