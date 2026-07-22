Bradley Barcola has been listed as Liverpool’s “top” transfer target in attack this summer, with the club being advised to launch a huge record-breaking bid that will leave PSG with no option but to sell, and with a journalist confirming the Reds’ plans to move for a Chelsea star should a move fail.

The Reds are seeking a high-calibre replacement for Mohamed Salah in attack after the Egyptian superstar bid an emotional farewell to Anfield back in May following nine hugely successful seasons on Merseyside.

But while Liverpool have already seen a move for top target Yan Diomande fail, with the RB Leipzig winger making it crystal clear he wants to join PSG, the Reds could have more success if they pursue the signing of Barcola this summer, with the player concerned about his dwindling minutes at the European champions and with TEAMtalk revealing talks over his exit have been ongoing for several weeks.

Now, according to journalist Dave Davis, speaking on the Anfield Index YouTube show, Liverpool are determined to bring the 28-cap France star to Anfield this summer, and has urged them not to mess around by trying to negotiate a lower fee.

Putting it plainly, Davis began: “It’s quite clear he’s Liverpool’s top target.”

Citing French reports that the Reds are preparing an imminent offer estimated at £85 million (€100m, $114m) to try to convince PSG to let go of the 23-year-old French winger who’s had another standout season, Davis is urging the Reds not to mess about.

“£85 million isn’t going to get it done,” Davis said. “PSG will want more than £120m (€141m, $161m). It’s hard to gauge a price.”

“You’d want movement on it this week,” he added, before demanding that “if we’re going to make a bid, let’s get it on.”

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While Barcola is predominantly a left-sided winger, Davis believes his ability to play across the frontline would make him a standout star at Anfield.

“He is a left winger, but he has played on the right side, and he can play across the front line.”

Davis then added: “It does seem the focus is on the winger spot.”

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Tuesday that FSG had made one final push to try and convince Diomande to move to Anfield, though that approach had been given very short shrift.

Ultimately, Davis does not think Liverpool should waste any more time on Diomande, having been on his trail since last December.

“I think Liverpool would be mental to get back into the mix. [Manchester] City and Arsenal have also asked about Diomande; made real inquiries for him as well.”

“But you’d still expect Diomande to end up at PSG.”

As revealed in early July, Liverpool are “in bed with Jorge Mendes” to try and finalise a new winger signing, with Chelsea’s Pedro Neto among those being discussed at Anfield.

Confirming that the Portuguese star is on FSG’s radar and could emerge as a Plan B option, Davis was quick to turn his nose up at the prospect of his signing.

“He is definitely a name being looked at,” he claimed, before reflecting on a potential deal by stating: “Do I like it? Absolutely not one single bit.”

In other news, Davis also confirmed that an ‘electric quick’ Tottenham Hotspur star was also on Liverpool’s radar this summer.

The Reds are also being backed to ‘throw £80m’ at a ‘marquee’ Aston Villa ace in a move that will break Unai Emery’s heart.

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