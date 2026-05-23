Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United are interested in bringing Josh Acheampong to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a reliable journalist, who has also revealed Chelsea’s stance on selling the defender to the Red Devils.

Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Ayden Heaven and Harry Maguire are the central defenders for Man Utd manager Michael Carrick.

While Maguire has signed a new contract and committed his long-term future to Man Utd, De Ligt has been on the sidelines for most of the season.

Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are the two recognised right-backs for Man Utd at the moment.

There is no immediate need for Man Utd to sign a top-class central defender or a number one right-back, but the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are open to market opportunities.

With Man Utd set to play in the Champions League next season and also potentially gunning for the Premier League title, the Red Devils need a strong squad.

According to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, Man Utd have taken a shine to Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong.

Acheampong has come through the Chelsea youth academy to establish himself in the first team.

The 20-year-old is a right-back by trade, but the England Under-21 international is also able to play as a central defender.

Liverpool have been linked with Acheampong, who has been presented as an option in the Spanish media for incoming Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, too.

Jacobs, though, has said that Chelsea have no plans to sell Acheampong, although the reliable journalist has indicated that the defender himself could be open to leaving Stamford Bridge for regular playing time.

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Chelsea will not sell Josh Acheampong to Man Utd

The talkSPORT journalist said about Acheampong on The United Stand: “Murillo has been discussed in the past.

“A more right-sided option, Josh Acheampong, who Chelsea have always said, he is just not for sale. Period.

“And I am led to believe that’s a genuine stance.

“But Acheampong, who is also on the radar of Manchester City, is going to have to understand heading into the new season under a new manager, how often is he going to play?

“Because Chelsea are looking to sign another new starting centre-back.

“Maybe, if Alonso reverts to his favoured back-three, Acheampong gets more opportunities, maybe he doesn’t.

“So, Chelsea’s perspective is he’s pretty much untouchable, but information is that the player would be interested in exploring options if he feels he is not going to be getting regular game time next season.”

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