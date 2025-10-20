Liverpool manager Arne Slot has a lot to think about after a fourth straight loss

Liverpool fans have started to turn the heat firmly up on manager Arne Slot after the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United left the club staring at something that has not happened at Anfield since 1953, and with some wildly suggesting it is already time to sack the Dutchman.

A late header from Harry Maguire’s famous forehead earned Ruben Amorim’s side all three points and the most significant moment of his Manchester United reign so far. But for Liverpool, it now means they have lost four straight games for the first time since November 2014 and the days of Brendan Rodgers.

And a fifth straight defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday will be the first time since 1953 – 72 years ago – that Liverpool will have lost five successive matches – an unthinkable scenario for the reigning Premier League champions.

Despite spending a whopping £440m (€505m, $600m) on new players this summer, Liverpool have become noticeably worse this season.

And while there is an element of time needed for new players to bed in, some fans have already seen enough from Slot.

Taking to X, fans lamented the crazy second-half tactics which saw Liverpool go all-out attack.

“Slot’s 4-2-4 was brain-dead! He’s butchering our season—sack him!” one fan demanded.

Another agreed, adding: “Slot’s lost the plot! His tactics are killing us – get out now!”

A third chimed in: “Slot’s game plan is garbage – gifting United goals like a charity!”

A fourth suggested it’s the first time, either, commenting: “Slot’s formation flopped again – he’s ruining Liverpool with his stupid ideas!”

Another questioned Slot’s selections, arguing he’d chosen the wrong full-backs for the game.

“Kerkez and Bradley starting? Slot’s tactics are a total clown show!”

Another suggested: “I must have listened to at least 20 podcasts and read countless articles on how Slot should look to fix things. Yet he put his hands in ears and thought all was cool. Pathetic from Slot, this one is on him. Will write more later, too angry.”

In reply, one said: “OK, I think this Slot experiment has run its course. Time to go back to what works. They are awful.”

Another stepped in and said: “Slot has lost the plot and mentality of this team all in the matter of a month! So [swear word] slow, no urgency, out of ideas, no simple passes, heavy trashy first touches!”

At the same time, one of the most respected Liverpool journalists, the Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe, claims the football Liverpool are playing under Slot right now is akin to the kamikaze football played by Ange Postecoglou that saw his Tottenham reign ended and saw the Aussie axed after just 39 days and eight games in charge of Nottingham Forest….

Have Liverpool changed too much, too soon?

Writing for The Telegraph, Bascombe is extremely concerned by what he is seeing from Liverpool right now.

Referencing how the Dutchman sought inspiration from PSG’s two performances against Liverpool in last season’s Champions League en route to their success in the competition, and in his own summer rebuild plans, Bascombe claims the Reds now resemble something more akin to a ‘pure Postecoglou’ rather than the French giants.

And he argues that ‘the longer this slump continues, the greater the debate as to whether club have opted to change too much, too soon.’

Questioning Slot’s bold leap to create an ‘all new, ambitious formation’, as opposed to taking ‘baby steps’, he states their ‘new version of heavy metal football is currently more Spinal Tap than AC/DC.’

Branding them ‘chaotic and occasionally comical’, he wonders if the panic levels over Liverpool’s title defence will ‘be dialled up to 11’.

And while he claims they are ‘great to watch and full of attacking intent’, he says the new additions make them ‘defensively flawed’ and guilty of ‘taking so many risks’ and that they look as ‘balanced as an inebriated trapeze artist’.

He also accused Slot of being guilty of moments of ‘self-sabotage’ with so many changes ‘undoubtedly having a negative impact on the players’ game intelligence.’

And Bascombe argues that the longer their blip continues, the greater the debate as to whether Liverpool have opted to change too much, too soon, arguing that by the time their new signings do gel, it could be too late to catch up with the Premier League pacesetters.

Following the defeat, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Isak and Mohamed Salah all received criticism, with one player branded a ‘nervous wreck’.

On the subject of Isak and another struggler, Florian Wirtz, Jamie Carragher has weighed in on how Liverpool can solve their early-season woes and get the best out of both players. And remarkably, in his mind, it’s Slot who needs to change.

Elsewhere, an influential Liverpool star now finds himself at a career crossroads, and one source claims Slot will have a big say in whether a 2026 exit is sanctioned and amid growing links to a LaLiga club for the player, who was an unused substitute in Sunday’s defeat.

Finally, reports in Spain claim Real Madrid are planning to make a bid for Slot’s top target and destroy Liverpool’s chances of bringing the star to Anfield, in a somewhat surprising €35m January deal.

