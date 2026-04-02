Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is expected to depart Anfield for the Saudi Pro League this summer

TEAMtalk can reveal how the Saudi Pro League are stepping up their pursuit of Mohamed Salah and are increasingly confident of securing a blockbuster agreement ahead of this summer’s World Cup finals, where he will be captaining Egypt.

Our sources indicate that fresh talks have taken place in recent weeks, as Saudi chiefs push forward with a deal structure that has effectively been in place since last year, when they first made a serious attempt to lure Salah away from Anfield.

Back in the summer of 2025, Salah gave genuine consideration to a move to the Middle East before ultimately committing his future to Liverpool by signing a new contract.

However, that agreement came with a longer-term understanding: both player and club are aligned on a departure when his deal expires next summer, allowing him to leave on a free transfer.

That clarity has enabled Saudi negotiators to accelerate their plans.

Sources have informed us that Salah’s representatives have been told he will be given the freedom to choose his preferred destination within the Pro League.

However, at this stage, Al-Ittihad are believed to be leading the race and have positioned themselves as the frontrunners to land the Egyptian icon.

Due diligence is now actively ongoing, with Salah’s camp carefully assessing the full range of proposals.

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Salah has other offers on the table

While Saudi Arabia remains the most advanced option, it is not the only one on the table for the Premier League legend.

Across Europe, clubs in both Italy and Germany are understood to be monitoring the situation closely, ready to act should Salah decide he wants to remain at the highest level of European football.

Meanwhile, a potential late challenge could arrive from the United States.

Major League Soccer has long held an interest in attracting global superstars, and sources suggest they would be open to making a move if the opportunity arises. And Salah’s camp insist no decision has yet been made on his future.

Despite that, confidence within Saudi circles remains extremely high.

Indeed, Pro League officials firmly believe they can secure the signing of Salah and install him as the competition’s new global figurehead, as the most high-profile Muslim footballer in world football.

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More Liverpool news: Double Bundesliga raid; Konate deadline looms

Liverpool have been granted clearance to open talks to sign one of the Bundesliga’s best defenders this summer, as per a well-connected German journalist, while the Reds could make it a spectacular double raid on Germany for a £148m-rated duo.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are growing increasingly frustrated with Ibrahima Konate as the defender continues to keep the club waiting over his contract decision, with sources revealing an impending deadline now set to reach a conclusion over the matter.

Finally, the Reds could miss out on the sensational signing of a top Premier League attacking talent, as he ‘dreams’ of joining Man Utd instead this summer, it has been claimed.

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