TEAMtalk understands that Borussia Dortmund have been left stunned after Nico Schlotterbeck publicly cast doubt over his contract situation, throwing his future wide open and putting Europe’s elite, including Liverpool and Real Madrid, back on high alert.

Rated as one of the best centre-halves in world football, Schlotterbeck has a string of admirers from across Europe all looking to take advantage of his dwindling Borussia Dortmund contract, which is currently due to expire in June 2027.

With time ticking away at that deal, the Bundesliga giants were faced with the prospect of cashing in on their prized defensive asset. That was, until last week, when a sizeable update appeared to tip the scales in Dortmund’s favour.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last week, Liverpool had been informed that the Germany international was closing in on a new long-term deal with Borussia Dortmund. That same message had also been relayed to Chelsea and Manchester United, while Real Madrid – previously leading the race – were under the impression that an agreement was imminent.

Behind the scenes, talks had progressed significantly. Sources indicated that personal terms between Dortmund and Schlotterbeck’s representatives were all but agreed, with confidence growing that a renewal would soon be announced.

However, the situation has now taken a dramatic twist.

Speaking while on international duty, Schlotterbeck moved to distance himself from suggestions that a deal was close, insisting that negotiations are far from complete, and opening the door up to a high-profile move away.

“We’re not at a point where anything is close to being finalised,” he said. “It’s unfortunate for the BVB fans, but it’s not an easy situation for me either.”

Those comments have sent shockwaves through Dortmund and alerted a host of top clubs who had been monitoring the defender’s situation…

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Real Madrid take advantage of Schlotterbeck U-turn

Following news of Schlotterbeck’s apparent U-turn, TEAMtalk understands that Real Madrid have already re-engaged in discussions with the representatives of the 6ft 3in defender, sensing a renewed opportunity to land the highly-rated centre-back.

In addition, both Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are continuing to keep a close eye on developments, with both clubs long-term admirers of the defender and ready to act if an opportunity presents itself.

Meanwhile, Premier League interest remains strong. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are all fully aware of the developments and are keeping close tabs on any further movement, with the prospect of a summer approach firmly on the table.

Schlotterbeck is under contract until 2027, but Dortmund now face a crucial decision. Sources indicate that if a new deal is not agreed in the coming weeks, the Bundesliga side will feel they have little choice but to sell the 26-year-old this summer, rather than risk his value diminishing and potentially leaving as a free agent in a year’s time.

What had looked like a straightforward renewal is now anything but – and Europe’s biggest clubs are ready to pounce.

Real Madrid offered chance to sign Newcastle star; Liverpool lauded over ‘best in world’

Meanwhile, the representatives of a top Newcastle star are stepping up their efforts to secure a summer move, with contact now made with Real Madrid as part of a widening search for his next destination, while Manchester City and other top sides continue to push for his signature.

Elsewhere, we revealed in an update earlier this week that Real Madrid have added a 2025 Liverpool signing to their future transfer shortlist after being left wowed by his form since moving to Anfield.

Over at Liverpool, a deal the Reds recently made with ‘one of the best in the world’ has been lauded by former goalkeeper, Brad Friedel, though the American has voiced startling concerns about another star at Anfield.

In other news, Liverpool will need to get their skates on if they are to secure the signing of a top Inter Milan star this summer after Fabrizio Romano confirmed transfer talks with Barcelona are now underway.

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