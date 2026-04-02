Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to rival a growing list of Premier League clubs for the signature of Harry Wilson, with TEAMtalk understanding that a move across London is now a concrete possibility.

The Fulham star, who recently turned 29, has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season, attracting widespread attention with his consistent attacking output. With 11 goals and seven assists to his name across the 2025/26 campaign, few stars have been able to match his impressive output.

Fulham are keen to retain the 69-times capped Wales international and have made their position clear, but sources indicate that the level of interest in Wilson makes a departure from Craven Cottage increasingly likely this summer.

As we previously revealed, Everton, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Sunderland are all remain firmly in the mix for his signature.

However, the race is now intensifying, with Tottenham, under new boss Roberto De Zerbi, ready to re-shape their squad for next season, and Wilson has emerged as a key target – provided they secure their Premier League status.

Club sources believe that, despite his age, Wilson’s experience and current form make him an ideal addition who could deliver immediate impact.

There is a growing feeling within the Tottenham hierarchy that he would significantly strengthen their attacking options.

In an intriguing twist, we have also been informed by sources close to the player that Liverpool have not completely ruled out a move to bring Wilson back to Anfield.

The Welshman came through Liverpool’s system and remains highly regarded at the club, with his development since leaving only enhancing his reputation.

Wilson could provide some high-class competition, especially with Mohamed Salah heading out.

We are also told that Manchester United are keeping an eye on the situation. Wilson has truly emerged as one of the most intriguing free agents for a long time.

Wilson is now facing a major decision over his future, and his people are due to engage in talks in the coming weeks to lock down the options.

We revealed in February that Wrexham are plotting a ‘landmark’ deal for Wilson, who grew up supporting the club.

However, such a deal appears ambitious given the other clubs in the race for the star. The transfer would also be reliant on Wrexham gaining promotion from the play-offs.

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Tottenham: Brighton target; Serie A miss

Meanwhile, a report has claimed that Spurs could reunite De Zerbi with one of his top former Brighton stars.

Spurs look set to get their hands on an all-time great in a stunning second appointment.

The north London side could miss out on a long-term Serie A target to Liverpool, as per a report.

Plus, De Zerbi reportedly hopes to snare a former Arsenal striker for Spurs.