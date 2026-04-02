A top Liverpool target actually has Man Utd as his 'dream' next club

Liverpool could miss out on the sensational signing of Everton magician Iliman Ndiaye, as he ‘dreams’ of joining Manchester United this summer, it has been claimed.

Ndiaye developed a superb reputation at Sheffield United before moving to boyhood club Marseille in August 2023. However, the transfer did not work out, and Ndiaye returned to England a year later by joining Everton for £15million.

Since then, the attacking midfielder has proven himself to be arguably Everton’s best player. He is devastating at taking on numerous defenders before either shooting or setting up a team-mate.

Ndiaye is one of the most exciting forwards in the Premier League, and at 26 he is just coming into his prime years.

We revealed on March 26 that Liverpool are considering a controversial move for the Everton ace as they prepare for life after Mohamed Salah.

But Liverpool’s plans may be scuppered by rivals Man Utd.

According to Stretty News, Ndiaye sees United as a ‘dream club’ and is ‘open to the opportunity’ of joining them once the transfer window reopens.

United are ‘monitoring’ Ndiaye’s situation, having identified him as a potential attacking target for the summer. Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig is another forward on United’s shortlist.

Sources confirmed to us in February that United are frontrunners for the France-born Senegal international, despite rival interest from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

We understand Everton would want at least £70m (€80m / $92m) to even consider Ndiaye’s departure.

The Toffees are planning contract talks to reward Ndiaye with a lucrative new deal, though it seems he could be tempted by United’s advances.

In February, Ndiaye admitted that Old Trafford is his ‘favourite stadium’ he has played in.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd like Everton trio

The playmaker is not the only Everton star to have been linked with United. The Red Devils regret the fact they sold James Garner and are thought to be plotting a reunion with the midfielder.

Recent reports have suggested United are in ‘advanced talks’ for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, too.

But TEAMtalk sources have been quick to insist that this rumour is ‘nonsense’, as it will be very difficult for United to land Branthwaite.

While United are searching for a new left winger and centre-half, central midfield remains their priority.

Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson has dropped a subtle hint he could join United over Manchester City in the summer.

Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali has also been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, though INEOS have cooled on him for three reasons.

Man Utd: New UCL target; Rashford truth

Meanwhile, Man Utd have been wowed by a new Champions League star, having reportedly watched him on over 10 occasions this season.

Fabrizio Romano has responded to crazy rumours surrounding Marcus Rashford’s permanent switch to Barcelona.

United are at risk of missing out on a midfield target to Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Plus, United are ready to sell an underused player for £10m this summer.