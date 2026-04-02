Leeds’ desire to keep Pascal Struijk will be challenged this summer, with Aston Villa understood by sources to be the side with the most serious interest, though the Whites’ intentions around the 26-year-old Daniel Farke favourite have also come to light.

Struijk has caught the eye of several Premier League sides, positioning the Leeds United centre-back as one of the more intriguing defensive targets ahead of the summer transfer window. The 26-year-old, renowned for his composure on the ball and assured left-footed distribution, has delivered consistently solid performances for the Yorkshire club this season, helping them navigate a challenging campaign.

Well-placed sources have confirmed Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United are all monitoring the defender closely. Tottenham hold a long-standing interest in Struijk, viewing him as a reliable, ready-made addition to their backline should they need to refresh their options in central defence, especially with Cristian Romero nearing the exit.

The north London club see the former Ajax academy graduate as a player capable of immediate integration, offering both defensive solidity and progressive passing from the back.

Aston Villa are regarded as particularly strong admirers by TEAMtalk sources, with Unai Emery’s squad understood to be preparing a determined pursuit. The Villans, frequently balancing Premier League demands with European fixtures, are keen to add technical quality and depth to their defence.

Sources suggest Villa could table an initial offer around the £25million mark (€29m, $33m) due to his contract coming into its final year, though any successful bid would likely involve further negotiation given Leeds’ valuation.

Newcastle United rounds out the interested parties, with Struijk featuring on their contingency plans as they seek cover for potential defensive vulnerabilities.

The Magpies’ recruitment approach often prioritises established Premier League performers who can deliver instant contributions. However, Eddie Howe’s side must sell to buy and will be active later in the window.

ICYMI: Leeds ‘hold strong interest’ in Middlesbrough goalkeeper as £20m link to Brighton man emerges

And what about Pascal Struijk’s future at Leeds?

Leeds United are, however, determined to retain one of their most dependable figures.

Struijk, whose current contract runs at Elland Road until 2027, is highly valued by the Whites and manager Daniel Farke and considered integral to the club’s identity.

The German boss has trusted Struijk both in a regular four-man defensive rearguard, while he’s made the position his own on the left of a three in Leeds’ now preferred 3-5-2 / 3-5-1-1 formation.

Sources say preliminary conversations over a new deal have taken place, though a lot will come down to what division Leeds are in next season.

If still a Premier League side, Leeds will step up those talks and will have confidence that an agreement on a new deal will be reached. But even if they did succumb to the drop, the Whites would try and extend his terms, though those hopes would come in for a greater test if they did find themselves back in the Championship.

From the player’s standpoint, he is settled at Leeds and is not agitating to leave.

However, as explained, the club’s divisional status could yet alter the landscape this summer.

The Whites are said to rate the player in the £35-£40 million bracket, though with his deal having a year left come the summer, that fee would be difficult to obtain.

At 26, Struijk is approaching his peak years, boasting close to 200 senior appearances for Leeds across multiple promotions and top-flight battles. His reading of the game, ability to launch attacks from deep, and occasional threat at set-pieces have earned widespread praise.

As the season enters its final stages, the battle for Struijk’s signature could intensify, potentially shaping not only Leeds’ summer planning but also the defensive reinforcements of their suitors.

Latest Leeds news: Pre-agreed deal stalls; Bielsa message; Gnonto fears

Elsewhere, Leeds United have been handed a transfer headache after a pre-agreed summer deal collapsed after a furious director vowed to abandon an €8m deal following frustrations over his form.

In other news, an insider with expert knowledge on Leeds United has revealed popular Italy winger Wilfried Gnonto will continue to struggle for minutes under Farke’s “attritional” formation, amid fears he’s one of four players who could be forced out this summer.

Meanwhile, the future of Farke as Leeds United manager has once again been called into serious doubt, with one former Premier League chief explaining why he could be sacked by chairman Paraag Marathe at the end of the season.

One thing Farke probably suffers with, to some extent, is the fact that he’s not revered anywhere near as much as Marcelo Bielsa.

On the subject of the iconic former Whites boss, Leeds fans have shown the Argentine an incredible show of emotion, while he, too, sent the club a heartfelt message back.

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